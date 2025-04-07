Pumas UNAM vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2025

Pumas UNAM will host Vancouver Whitecaps at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal clash. The home side have struggled for results in their league duties of late and will need to step things up significantly this week if they are to progress in their continental obligations.

Vancouver Whitecaps, meanwhile, beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Saturday night, with first-half strikes from Brian White and Emmanuel Sabbi securing the points for the Caps as they continued their bright start to the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in their first-leg clash in Canada last week, with an own goal from Nathan Silva handing Vancouver the lead in the second half before Panama international Adalberto Carrasquilla netted a late equalizer to hang the tie in the balance ahead of Wednesday's decider.

Pumas last appeared at this stage of the continental showpiece back in 2022, facing New England Revolution and winning the two-legged tie on penalties. The Caps, meanwhile, made it to the quarterfinals the following season, losing 6-0 on aggregate to eventual finalists Los Angeles.

Pumas UNAM vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark just the third meeting between Pumas and Vancouver, with the hosts picking up a win and a draw in their previous two matchups.

Universitarios are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Vancouver are without a win in their last six Champions Cup games against Mexican opposition.

Pumas are three-time winners of the CONCACAF Champions Cup and have finished runners-up on another two occasions. The Caps, meanwhile, have never won the continental showpiece, with their best-ever finish coming back in 2016 when they made it to the semifinals.

Pumas UNAM vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Universitarios have won just one of their last five matches and three of their last 11. They have lost three of their last four home matches and have work to do this week, despite being favorites.

Vancouver's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They have, however, failed to win any of their two continental away outings this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Pumas UNAM 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Pumas UNAM vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Pumas to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the hosts' last six matches)

