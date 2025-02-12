Pumas vs Cavalry Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025

UNAM Pumas and Cavalry will square off in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round tie on Thursday (February 13th). The game will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

The visitors hold a one-goal advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 comeback home win in the first leg in Canada last week. They went into the break behind to Santiago Lopez' 44th-minute strike. Charles Trafford equalized in the 57th minute while Tobias Warschewski scored the match-winner with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Pumas followed up their continental defeat with a 1-0 home win over Mazatlan in Liga MX Clausura over the weekend. Piero Cordova scored the dramatic match-winner in the 11th minute of injury time.

Pumas vs Cavalry Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Cavalry are unbeaten in their nine games (seven wins).

Pumas' last five games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of Cavalry's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Pumas' last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Cavalry's last five games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of Pumas' seven games this season have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Pumas vs Cavalry Prediction

Pumas would have been disappointed to have let their lead slip in the first leg despite being the favorites. The Gold-and-Blues will be hoping to put that behind them as they aim to overturn a one-goal deficit in front of their fans. This might prove a tall order for Gustavo Lema's side as they have scored more than one goal just once in four home games this season.

Cavalry are on a seven-game winning run as they continued from where they left off last season. The Alberta outfit have had extra rest compared to their hosts, who were in action over the weekend. They can draw inspiration from their first-leg performance although playing away from home could be a tougher task to handle.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Pumas 3-1 Cavalry

Pumas vs Cavalry Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Pumas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Pumas to score over 1.5 goals

