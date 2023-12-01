Pumas vs Chivas Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd December 2023

Pumas will play host to Chivas at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Liga MX on Sunday.

Pumas vs Chivas Preview

Both teams will kick off their Apertura final phase campaigns in the quarterfinals after finishing in the top six of the regular season. Pumas finished fourth with 28 points while Chivas placed fifth with a point less. Pumas did not qualify for the tournament last season while Chivas were knocked out in Reclassification.

Universitarios lost the first leg of the quarterfinals against Chivas 1-0 at Estadio Akron. However, they will take confidence from their impressive home record to hopefully overturn the slim deficit. Each side prevailed once in their previous two clashes at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, with two other games ending in stalemates.

The visitors could have claimed a more comfortable result in the first leg but wasted many goal chances. Beltran broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute but watched his side toil in vain to improve their lead until the final whistle. However, their defense did a great job in preventing Pumas from scoring an away goal.

Rojiblancos last won the Apertura Liga MX in 2006. They appear to be on track this time but surviving Pumas’ test is crucial. Their double clashes in the regular season ended in a win for either side (Pumas 1-0 Chivas, Chivas 2-1 Pumas). We expect another thrilling contest between the sides for a ticket to the semi-finals.

Pumas vs Chivas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Pumas have won once and lost four times in their last five matches against Chivas.

Pumas have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home matches against Chivas.

Pumas have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Chivas have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Pumas have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Chivas have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Pumas vs Chivas Prediction

César Huerta will hope to replicate his brilliant regular-season form in the final phase, even though he is yet to open his goal account at this stage. He led Pumas with eight goals in the Aperture regular campaign.

Roberto Alvarado was Chivas’ top scorer in the regular season, thanks to his six goals that helped the side maintain their qualification spot. He is expected to lead the team in the final phase.

Pumas come into the game as the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Pumas 2-1 Chivas

Pumas vs Chivas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Pumas to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Pumas to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Chivas to score - Yes