Pundit claims Liverpool have made a 'massive mistake' by parting ways with 'legend' this summer

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has claimed that his former club have made a mistake in parting ways with Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian star left Anfield as a free agent to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli earlier this month. He was one of the most important players in the Jurgen Klopp era and won every major trophy on offer with the Reds.

Enrique took to his Instagram account and posted (h/t Empire of the Kop):

"I actually believe this is a massive mistake from Liverpool letting him go because if he is still fit he is better than Gakpo, Darwin so… But all the best, a big legend for the Reds!"

Firmino registered 111 goals and 79 assists in 362 games for Liverpool but his true contribution to the team transcends this statistic. During his time with the Reds, he was known for being a selfless player who helped his teammates at both ends of the pitch.

The Brazilian excelled in the false No. 9 role and helped Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in becoming the club's main goal-scoring threats up front. His workrate when his team lost the ball was also a boon for Klopp.

The club are now expected to start next season with Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota as their three options in the middle of the attack.

What Roberto Firmino said about Liverpool fans ahead of Liverpool exit

Roberto Firmino's beaming smile and world-class ability made him a fan favorite on the red side of Merseyside.

The 'Si Senor' chant, dedicated by the Reds fans to Firmino, was often heard in the stands even when the Brazilian forward wasn't playing. His exit would not have been an easy sight for the supporters.

Going by the 31-year-old's own words, leaving the Merseyside giants wasn't the easiest thing he has ever done either. Speaking to reporters on May 19, before Liverpool's final game at Anfield last season, he said (h/t the Guardian):

"I will miss everything. My teammates, the club, the fans, especially the fans. I love the fans – they’ve supported me a lot through these eight years. I am so proud of what we achieved here together. For everything that the club did for me and for my family, I’m so happy."

The Reds trailed 1-0 against Aston Villa in that Premier League game at Anfield when Firmino came on in the 72nd minute. The script was written for him to score, although he couldn't help his team avoid a 1-1 draw.

