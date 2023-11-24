“Put the ball in the net you f**g w***r” - Video of Roy Keane appearing to fire X-rated abuse at Cristiano Ronaldo during match resurfaces 

A video of former Manchester United captain Roy Keane yelling an X-rated abuse at Cristiano Ronaldo has resurfaced. The pair shared the pitch 68 times for the Red Devils, managing four joint goal contributions in the process.

Keane and Co. were taking on Southampton at Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture that saw the Manchester outfit comfortably secure a 3-0 victory on December 4, 2004.

However, the former Ireland international made his feelings known to Ronaldo, who failed to convert a simple chance on the rebound. At the time, Manchester United were cruising with a 2-0 lead thanks to strikes from legends Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney.

After Scholes' attempt was saved by Kasey Keller, the ex-Real Madrid attacker attempted to chip the keeper rather than slot the ball into the far corner. Clearly unhappy with the attempt, Keane can be spotted Keane yelling at Ronaldo.

The video was posted by the Instagram account roykeane_archives.

"Put the ball in the net you f****** w*****. F****** p****," Keane is yelling at Ronaldo in the video.

After receiving harsh treatment from the football pundit, Ronaldo rounded off the scoring as he struck home a sweet volley to put his side 3-0 up moments later.

The 38-year-old attacker joined the Red Devils from Sporting CP back in 2003 for €19 million. After departing for Real Madrid in 2009, he would return for a second spell at the Manchester club in 2021.

However, his second stint with the club ended with parties mutually agreeing to tear up Ronaldo's contract in December 2022 after issues with manager Erik ten Hag.

Overall, the Portuguese icon made 346 appearances for Manchester United, bagging 145 goals and 64 assists. He won the Premier League thrice and the UEFA Champions League once, among other honors at Old Trafford.

Where does Cristiano Ronaldo currently play?

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

After a sour end to his career at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first trademark signing to join the Saudi Pro League. He agreed to a deal with Saudi-Arabian club Al-Nassr in January 2023.

Following Ronaldo's footsteps, European stars like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Jordan Henderson and Neymar, among others, also moved to the Asian country.

After signing a two-year deal with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has 36 appearances across all competitions, bagging 30 goals and 11 assists. He's hit the ground running this season, having notched up 16 goals and nine assists from 17 appearances.