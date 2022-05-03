“Put Ronaldo in that Liverpool side and he’ll get you more goals than Salah” – Manchester United legend Roy Keane makes bold claim about swapping superstars

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has outrageously suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo could outscore Mohamed Salah if the players swapped teams.

The Portuguese ace, who made a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer, has struck 18 goals in the Premier League this season.

Only Salah (22) and Son Heung-min (19) have scored more than him, although Ronaldo's performances visibly dropped off since the turn of 2022.

But lately, he's been firing on all cylinders, scoring in each of his last four consecutive top-flight appearances, starting with a hat-trick against Norwich City.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

Ronaldo in the 2021-22 PL season: 18 goals



Ronaldo in the 2008-09 PL season: 18 goals
Ronaldo in the 2021-22 PL season: 18 goals

That's a good enough tally considering Manchester United's overall season as the side went through the motions and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Salah, meanwhile, has ruled the roost once again as he's leading the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 22 goals while also leading in the assist column with 13.

But Keane feels that if Ronaldo played for this swashbuckling Liverpool side, he'd bag more goals than the Egyptian forward. He also added that Salah would probably struggle in the current United squad.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Manchester United player said (According to Anfield Central):

“Put Ronaldo in that Liverpool side and he’ll get you more goals than Salah, put Salah in this Man United side, does he get you 18 Premier League goals? I don’t think so."

“This is where Ronaldo’s ability to constantly perform in struggling teams is out of this world.”

Ronaldo struggled for consistency after the New Year, even witnessing a worrying goal-drought when he went the first few matches without a strike.

But the 37-year-old has hit a purple patch of late and has bumped up his tally to 24 goals in all competitions for Manchester United.

William Hill @WilliamHill



33 games

18 goals



Cristiano Ronaldo’s first Premier League season since returning to the club:



29 games

18 goals



Cristiano Ronaldo's final Premier League season during his first spell at Man Utd:
33 games
18 goals
Cristiano Ronaldo's first Premier League season since returning to the club:
29 games
18 goals

He's now just two goals behind his tally from the 2008-09 season, the last of his first spell at the club.

Manchester United ace lacks fitness levels to play in Liverpool

It's tempting to think that Ronaldo would've scored plenty of goals with the current Liverpool side given his impressive tally with a struggling Manchester United team.

However, the Reds play a high-intensity counterpressing game for which he lacks the physical level.

Too often this season, he's shown signs of slowing down, looking exhausted and out-of-pace during the closing stages of a match as age is finally catching up with the star.

