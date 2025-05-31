Pyramids vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Pyramids and Mamelodi Sundowns square off in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final on Sunday at the 30 June Stadium.

Ad

The tie is firmly in the balance, with the two sides drawing 1-1 in the first leg in Pretoria last weekend. Lucas Ribeiro continued his fine run of form as he put Sundowns ahead in the 54th minute. They were seemingly on course for the win until Waid El Karti equalised deep into injury time.

Both sides will resume their quest to become African champions and book a spot in the CAF Super Cup against CAF Confederations Cup champions Berkane.

Ad

Trending

Pyramids vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Mamelodi are unbeaten, winning one.

Sundowns have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight games across competitions.

Five of Pyramids' last seven competitive games have had goals at both ends.

Sundowns are unbeaten in eight games, winning five.

Six of Pyramids' last seven games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Pyramid are unbeaten at home across competitions this season.and are unbeaten in their last 23 home games across competitions.

Ad

Pyramids vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Pyramids were on the cusp of having a deficit to overcome heading into the return leg, but their last-gasp equaliser left them with a lifeline.

The Egyptians are arguably the favourites to win a maiden continental crown, having won all five games they have played in the Champions League in front of their fans this season. Jurcic Krunoslav's side agonisingly fell short in their domestic title charge and will hope to make amends by winning the biggest prize in African club football.

Ad

Sundowns, for their part, need to score, as the away goal rule could be a decider if the tie ends on aggregate. However, they will be confident of getting the job done, as they are unbeaten in 12 games against Egyptian opposition, winning five.

Expect the hosts to claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Pyramids 1-0 Mamelodi

Pyramids vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Pyramids to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More