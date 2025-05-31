Pyramids vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Pyramids and Mamelodi Sundowns square off in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final on Sunday at the 30 June Stadium.
The tie is firmly in the balance, with the two sides drawing 1-1 in the first leg in Pretoria last weekend. Lucas Ribeiro continued his fine run of form as he put Sundowns ahead in the 54th minute. They were seemingly on course for the win until Waid El Karti equalised deep into injury time.
Both sides will resume their quest to become African champions and book a spot in the CAF Super Cup against CAF Confederations Cup champions Berkane.
Pyramids vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Mamelodi are unbeaten, winning one.
- Sundowns have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight games across competitions.
- Five of Pyramids' last seven competitive games have had goals at both ends.
- Sundowns are unbeaten in eight games, winning five.
- Six of Pyramids' last seven games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.
- Pyramid are unbeaten at home across competitions this season.and are unbeaten in their last 23 home games across competitions.
Pyramids vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction
Pyramids were on the cusp of having a deficit to overcome heading into the return leg, but their last-gasp equaliser left them with a lifeline.
The Egyptians are arguably the favourites to win a maiden continental crown, having won all five games they have played in the Champions League in front of their fans this season. Jurcic Krunoslav's side agonisingly fell short in their domestic title charge and will hope to make amends by winning the biggest prize in African club football.
Sundowns, for their part, need to score, as the away goal rule could be a decider if the tie ends on aggregate. However, they will be confident of getting the job done, as they are unbeaten in 12 games against Egyptian opposition, winning five.
Expect the hosts to claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Pyramids 1-0 Mamelodi
Pyramids vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Pyramids to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half