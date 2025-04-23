Pyramids vs Orlando Pirates Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25, 2025 

Pyramids and Orlando Pirates trade tackles in the second leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final at the 30 June Stadium. The tie is in the balance, with the first leg ending in a goalless draw in Johannesburg last week.
Both sides will resume their quest to advance to the final of the CAF Champions League final. The second semif-inal is also an Egypt/South Africa affair, with Al Ahly or Mamelodi Sundowns lying in wait for the winner of this tie.
Pyramids vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.
- Orlando's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.
- Pyramids are aiming to qualify for the CAF Champions League final for the first time.
- Pirates are unbeaten in nine games across competitions, winning five.
- Pyramids are unbeaten in 26 home games across competitions, winning 23.
- Six of Pirates' last seven competitive games have produced less than three goals.
- Four of Pirates' last five games have been level at the break.
Pyramids vs Orlando Pirates Prediction
Pyramids have been the standout side on their domestic front and are in the driving seat, with a six-point margin over heavyweights like Al Ahly and Zamalek at the summit of the standings.
It highlights the progress they have made in the last few years, and the next big step would be to make inroads on the continent. Krunoslav Jurcic's side have been emphatic in home games and are the favourites to claim the win.
Orlando, for their part, are two-time CAF Champions League finalists but will aim to go through for their first final in 12 years. Four of their last five games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.
The Buccaneers have been more in-form than Pyramids, but their failure to make their home advantage count in the first leg could be detrimental to their hopes of qualification.
Expect the hosts o claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Pyramids 1-0 Orlando
Pyramids vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Pyramids to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half