Pyramids vs Raja Casablanca prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederation Cup 2020-21 

Pyramids will host Raja Casablanca in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup semifinal on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 3-0 thrashing by Smouha in the Egyptian Premier League on Tuesday. Abdel Kader Rahman scored a brace for the visitors in the rout.

Raja Casablanca picked up a convincing 3-0 away win over IR Tanger in the Moroccan Botola Pro. Malango Ngita scored a brace to help the Green Eagles consolidate their position in second place.

A place in the final against either Cotonsport or JS Kabylie awaits the winner of this tie.

The hosts saw off Nigerian giants Enyimba with an aggregate 5-2 victory to progress to this stage. Meanwhile, Raja Casablanca dispatched South Africa's Orlando Pirates to book their spot in the last four.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

Pyramids vs Raja Casablanca Head-to-Head

Raja Casablanca won both legs of their group stage meeting by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0. That was part of an impressive group stage run that saw them win all six matches without conceding.

The three-time African champions have lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions, with seven games in this sequence ending in victories. Pyramids have just two wins from their last five games in all competitions.

Pyramids form guide (all competitions):L-D-W-L-W

Raja Casablanca form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Euro 2020: 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

Pyramids vs Raja Casablanca Team News

Pyramids

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Raja Casablanca

Raja Casablanca have no known injuries or suspension concerns ahead of this match.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - Euro 2020: 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Pyramids vs Raja Casablanca Predicted XI

Pyramids Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ahmed Al Shenawy (GK); Mohamed Hamdi, Ahmed Samy, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Fathy; Mahmoud Hamada, Nabil Dunga, Eric Traore; Islam Issa, Ibrahim Adel, Ramadan Sobhi

Raja Casablanca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anas Zniti (GK); Abdeljalil Jbira, Ilias Haddad, Marouane Hadhoudi, Abdelilah Madkour; Zakaria El Wardi, Omar Arjoune; Soufiane Rahimi, Fabrice Ngoma, Mahmoud Benhalib; Malongo Ngita

Pyramids vs Raja Casablanca Prediction

The two sides are fairly evenly matched, although Raja Casablanca's pedigree at this stage installs them as slight favorites.

Pyramids are capable of getting a positive result on home turf but we are predicting an away victory for Raja.

Prediction: Pyramids 1-2 Raja Casablanca

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Peter P