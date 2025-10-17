Pyramids vs RSB Berkane Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Pyramids will face off against RSB Berkane at 30 June Stadium in the CAF Super Cup on Saturday. The Egyptians will be making their first appearance in this competition, while the Moroccans will be participating for the third time.

Pyramids vs RSB Berkane Preview

FC Pyramids finished second in the Egyptian Premier League last season to qualify for the CAF Champions League, which they eventually won. It was their first continental title, which they interestingly clinched in their second-ever season in the CAF Champions League. Pyramids will be playing the CAF Super Cup for the first time.

Pyramids have played seven matches in the Egyptian Premier League season, winning four, drawing two, and losing one. They sit seventh on 14 points, trailing the top spot by just four points despite having three matches in hand. They will enter this clash on the back of a five-game winning run.

RSB Berkane are continental giants. They won the CAF Confederation Cup for the third time last season to earn qualification for the CAF Super Cup. This one-off clash is reserved for the winners of the CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup. RSB Berkane will be eying their second success following their 2022 victory.

The Orange Boys finished third in the Moroccan top flight in 2023-24 to qualify for the 2024-25 CAF Confederation Cup, which they won against Simba (3-1). RSB Berkane subsequently won the 2024–25 Botola Pro (Moroccan league), which qualifies them for the 2025-26 CAF Champions League.

Pyramids vs RSB Berkane Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Pyramids have played against RSB Berkane once, losing the game 1-0.

Pyramids have suffered only one defeat in their last 10 matches, winning eight times, drawing once, and losing once.

Pyramids have won four times and lost once in their last five matches played in Egypt.

Berkane have won twice and drawn three times in their last five matches on the road.

Pyramids have won five times in their last five matches, while Berkane have won twice and drawn thrice.

Pyramids vs RSB Berkane Prediction

Pyramids seem to be in good spirits and are expected to enjoy support from locals despite not playing in their hometown.

Berkane are winless in their last two matches, but boast the quality and experience to succeed in such a high-stakes meeting.

Pyramids are expected to win based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Pyramids 3-1 RSB Berkane

Pyramids vs RSB Berkane Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Pyramids to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Pyramids to score first – Yes

Tip 4: RSB Berkane to score - Yes

