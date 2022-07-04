Pyunik vs CFR Cluj prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Pyunik FC will entertain CFR Cluj at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in the first leg tie of the UEFA Champions League first-round qualifying fixtures on Tuesday.

The hosts have reached the qualification phase of the Champions League for the first time since the 2015-16 season. They have never made it to the group stage. On the other hand, CFR Cluj have made it to the qualifiers for the last four seasons. They have not qualified for the group stage since the 2012-13 season.

Pyunik won the Armenian Premier League in the 2021-22 season to secure a date against Cluj, who won the Romanian Liga I last season.

Pyunik vs CFR Cluj Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. This will be the hosts' first competitive game against a Romanian side, while Cluj has faced Armenian opposition twice.

Both meetings came against Alashkert FC in the third round qualifying fixture for the 2018-19 edition of the UEFA Europa League. CFR Cluj recorded wins in both legs and kept a clean sheet in both games.

Pyunik form guide (all competitions): Have not played a game since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

CFR Cluj form guide (Pre-season friendlies): W-W-W-W-D

Pyunik vs CFR Cluj Team News

Pyunik

Ակադեմիա Akademiya or The Academy did not report any injuries ahead of the game. They also do not have any pending suspensions at the moment. They have parted ways with striker Hugo Firmino, which will be a blow for them in this two-legged tie.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

CFR Cluj

Only Daniel Birligea is expected to be sidelined for the first leg with an injury for Ceferiștii.

Injured: Daniel Birligea

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Pyunik vs CFR Cluj Predicted XIs

Pyunik (4-3-3): David Yurchenko (GK); Zoran Gajić, Mikhail Kovalenko, Alexander González, Robert Demirchyan; Leao Lima Andre Luiz, Artak Dashyan, Hovhannes Harutyunyan; Yusuf Otubanjo, Luka Juričić, Nemanja Mladenovic

CFR Cluj (4-4-2): Razvan Sava (GK); Karlo Bručić, Andrei Burcă, Cristian Manea, Danijel Graovac; Roger, Ciprian Deac, Claudiu Petrila, Lovro Cvek; Marko Dugandžić, Constantin Păun

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Pyunik vs CFR Cluj Prediction

CFR Cluj have a better record in the qualifiers of the Champions League and will be hoping to kick off their campaign with a win. Pyunik have not played a game since the end of the 2021-22 campaign, and this lack of warm-up games might prove to be their undoing here. We back Cluj to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Pyunik 1-2 CFR Cluj.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far