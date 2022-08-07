Pyunik vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Pyunik will entertain Red Star Belgrade at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in the second leg of third-round qualifying for the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The first leg in Belgrade last week ended in a resounding 5-0 win for the then-hosts, with Osman Bukari bagging a hat-trick. Milan Rodic picked up an unnecessary red card in the 89th minute of the game but that had no impact on the outcome of the game. They have virtually secured their passage into the playoffs.

Pyunik have been punching above their weight in the qualification campaign thus far but were humbled in the first leg. They face an uphill task of overturning a five-goal deficit and will be hoping that home advantage comes into play in this match.

Pyunik vs Red Star Belgrade Head-to-Head

The two sides met for the first time last week. Red Star Belgrade dominated the proceedings in the reverse fixture and just need to avoid a loss by five or more goals here, which should be a fairly easy task.

The ball is now in the hosts' court and they need to produce a fighting display.

Pyunik form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Red Star Belgrade (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Pyunik vs Red Star Belgrade Team News

Pyunik

There are no reported absentees for the hosts, so they will be able to field a strong starting XI here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Red Star Belgrade

Radovan Pankov and Nenad Krstičić have not been included in the squad for the third-round qualifiers due to injuries and will play no part in this fixture. Milan Rodić was red-carded in the first leg and will serve a one-match ban.

Injured: Radovan Pankov, Nenad Krstičić

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Milan Rodic

Pyunik vs Red Star Belgrade Predicted XIs

Pyunik (4-3-3): David Yurchenko (GK); Luka Juričić, Zambrano Tillero Renzo Jose, Alexander González, Hovhannes Harutyunyan; Juninho, David Davidyan, Eugeniu Cociuc; Artak Dashyan, Yusuf Otubanjo, Zoran Gajić

Red Star Belgrade (4-2-3-1): Milan Borjan (GK); Marko Gobeljić, Nemanja Milunović, Aleksandar Dragović, Strahinja Eraković; Kings Kangwa, Guélor Kanga; Stefan Mitrović, Osman Bukari, Mirko Ivanić; Aleksandar Pešić

Pyunik vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

Pyunik have not scored in their two away games in the qualifying phase thus far and that does not bode well for them ahead of this game. They will already be under pressure to at least reduce the deficit on aggregate, if not overcome it completely.

They have shown some goalscoring spark in the competition thus far and are expected to step up and score at least once.

Zvezda, on the other hand, have a rich history in European competition, winning the erstwhile European Cup in 1991. They have one foot in the playoffs and will more than happily settle for a draw.

Prediction: Pyunik 2-2 Red Star Belgrade

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far