Pyunik Yerevan vs F91 Dudelange prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

F91 Dudelange will visit the Yerevan City Stadium to take on Pyunik Yerevan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifying second round on Wednesday.

The Armenian outfit head into the game unbeaten in 20 games this year and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Following a goalless draw in the first leg, Yerevan held CFR Cluj to a 2-2 draw in the return leg on Wednesday before claiming a 4-3 victory on penalties.

The Armenian champions are now unbeaten in their last 20 games since the turn of the year, claiming 14 wins and six draws. Their last defeat came on December 11, when they were beaten 6-2 by FC Ararat in the Armenian Premier League.

Meanwhile, Dudelange cruised through the first round of qualifying, beating Albanian outfit KF Tirana 3-2 on aggregate.

Before that, Carlos Fangueiro’s men suffered a 3-2 loss against Racing FC Union Luxembourg in the Luxembourg Super Cup on May 27. Dudelange head into Wednesday on a run of four wins from their last five away games across competitions, scoring 14 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Pyunik Yerevan vs F91 Dudelange Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between Pyunik and Dudelange, who'll both look to begin their rivalry on a high and have one foot in the third round of qualiying.

Pyunik Yerevan Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W.

F91 Dudelange Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W.

Pyunik Yerevan vs F91 Dudelange Team News

Pyunik Yerevan

The hosts will be without the injured Nikita Baranov, who has been out of action since May.

Injured: Nikita Baranov.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

F91 Dudelange

The visitors have a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Pyunik Yerevan vs F91 Dudelange Predicted XIs

Pyunik Yerevan (4-3-3): David Yurchenko; Juninho, Sergiy Vakulenko, Zoran Gajic, Mikhail Kovalenko; Eugeniu Cociuc, Renzo Zambrano, Alexander Gonzalez; Artak Dashyan, Yusuf Otubanjo, Uros Nenadovic.

F91 Dudelange (5-4-1): Lucas Fox; Eliot Gashi, Aldin Skenderovic, Manuel Da Costa, Jules Diouf, Chris Stumpf; Charles Morren, Dejvid Sinani, Mohcine Hassan, Filip Bojic; Samir Hadji.

Pyunik Yerevan vs F91 Dudelange Prediction

Pyunik will head into the game with sky-high confidence after seeing off a superior CFR Cluj in the previous round. They are unbeaten in their last 20 games across competitions. They could use of their home advantage and come away with a vital first leg win.

Prediction: Pyunik Yerevan 2-1 F91 Dudelange.

