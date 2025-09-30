Qarabag vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2025

The action continues in the UEFA Champions League as Qarabag play host to FC Copenhagen at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2017, when they faced off in the UCL qualifiers, with both sides picking up one win apiece from the two previous encounters.

Qarabag made Champions League history in their group opener on September 16 as they fought back from two goals down to snatch a 3-2 victory over Benfica and become the first Azerbaijani club to taste victory in the competition (qualifiers excluded).

This was followed up with a dominant 5-0 victory over Araz Naxcivan on September 21, five days before they claimed a 2-0 win over Gabala in the Azerbaijani Premier League. Qarabag currently sit fifth in the league table with 10 points from their opening five games.

Qarabag head into Wednesday’s tie unbeaten in five consecutive games across all competitions (4W, 1D), having suffered back-to-back defeats against Sumqayit and Ferencvaros in the two games preceding this run.

As for Copenhagen, they were left with a bitter taste of “what could have been” in their Champions League opener on September 18, when they played out a 2-2 stalemate with Bayer Leverkusen after conceding a 91st-minute equaliser.

Jacob Neestrup’s men have taken the positives from that result to claim two wins and one draw from their subsequent three games, a run which has seen them reach the Danish Cup fourth round, courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Lyngby last Wednesday.

Copenhagen also return to the UCL in strong form, as they are unbeaten in 10 of their most recent 11 matches across all competitions, claiming six wins and four draws since the second week of August.

Qarabag vs FC Copenhagen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third encounter between Qarabag and Copenhagen, with both sides claiming one win from the previous two meetings in the Champions League qualifiers back in August 2017.

Qarabag held their own to secure a 1-0 victory in the first leg on August 15, eight days before Copenhagen returned to Parken Stadium to win 2-1, albeit losing the tie on away goals.

Qarabag have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Zira on September 12 being the exception.

Copenhagen are unbeaten in all but one of their last 14 competitive away matches, claiming 11 wins and two draws since late April.

Qarabag vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

Having picked up huge results in their opening games, Qarabag and Copenhagen will head into Wednesday’s clash in high spirits as they look to put together a strong run of results and reach the knockout stages.

Both sides are evenly matched on paper and capable of getting the job done, but we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Qarabag 2-2 FC Copenhagen

Qarabag vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Copenhagen’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the visitors’ last six outings)

