Qarabag vs Lech Poznan prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Qarabag will invite Lech Poznan to the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League first round qualifying tie on Tuesday.

The first leg in Poland ended in a 1-0 win for Poznan last week. The Polish champions are expected to put in a solid effort to hold on to their slender advantage here.

Qarabag head into this game with a week's rest and will look to make the most of their home advantage. Poznan, meanwhile, took part in the Polish SuperCup on Saturday, losing 2-0 to Rakow.

John van den Brom lined up fringe players, resting a few key ones ahead of the clash against Qarabag.

Mistrz Polski 🥇 @LechPoznan Jak będzie wyglądała nasza wyprawa?

lechpoznan.pl/aktualnosci,2,… Jutro o 6:30 zaczynamy podróż do BakuJak będzie wyglądała nasza wyprawa? Jutro o 6:30 zaczynamy podróż do Baku 🇦🇿 Jak będzie wyglądała nasza wyprawa? ⬇️lechpoznan.pl/aktualnosci,2,…

Qarabag vs Lech Poznan Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time in the first leg in Poland last week. Mikael Ishak scored the only goal of the game for the Polish club.

Qarabag form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W.

Lech Poznan form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-L .

Qarabag vs Lech Poznan Team News

Qarabag

The hosts have no reported absentees and will likely field their strongest possible XI as they look to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg.

Injured: None.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Lech Poznan

Bartosz Salamon is expected to miss the game with a knee injury and is the only confirmed absentee. Afonso Sousa and Heorhiy Tsitaishvili were on the bench in the first leg and might get a start here.

Injured: Bartosz Salamon.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Qarabag vs Lech Poznan Predicted XIs

Qarabag (4-2-3-1): Luka Gugeshashvili (GK); Marko Vesovic, Rahil Mammadov, Kevin Medina, Toral Bayramov; Richard Almeida, Ismayil Ibrahimli; Kady, Filip Ozobic, Abdellah Zoubir; Ramil Sheydaev.

Lech Poznan (4-4-1-1): Artur Rudko (GK); Joel Pereira, Lubomir Satka, Antonio Milić, Pedro Rebocho; Kristoffer Velde, Jesper Karlström, Radoslaw Murawski, Michał Krysztals; Joao Amaral; Mikael Ishak.

Qarabag vs Lech Poznan Prediction

Qarabag are strong favourites at home and are expected to have a better outing than they did in the first leg. Poznan lost the Polish SuperCup on Friday but rested many first-team players, who'll be fresh for this game.

Nevertheless, a loss for the hosts seems unlikely, but Kolejorz could play out a high-scoring draw to advance to the next round,

Prediction: Qarabag 2-2 Lech Poznan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far