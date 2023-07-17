Qarabag vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2023

Qarabag will welcome the Lincoln Red Imps to the Baku National Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Wednesday.

The two teams met at the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar last week in the first leg, which ended in a 2-1 away win for Qarabag. Enrique Gómez Bernal had given the Red Imps the lead in the 25th minute before Redon Xhixha equalized in the 58th minute and Yassine Benzia bagged a last-gasp winner for the Azerbaijan Premier League champions.

The hosts have made it to the group stage of a UEFA-affiliated competition once in the last nine seasons, with their first and only appearance in the Champions League coming in the 2017-18 edition.

The visitors have never made it past the second qualifying round in the Champions League and were eliminated from the first round by Shkupi last time around.

Qarabag vs Lincoln Red Imps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the reverse fixture last week. It was the first competitive match of the 2023-24 season for both teams.

Qarabag recorded a 2-1 win in the first leg, maintaining their record of going unbeaten in their first away games in the European qualifiers since the 2009-10 season.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven home games in Europe, including qualifiers and group-stage matches.

The visitors have failed to score in their last two away games in the Champions League qualifiers.

Last season, the hosts made it to the playoffs in the Champions League qualifiers, suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat to Viktoria Plzen. They suffered just one defeat in four home games in that period.

Qarabag vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction

The Horsemen have an impressive record in the European qualifiers and have been in the group stage every season since the 2014-15 campaign. They are unbeaten in their last seven home games in Europe and are expected to have the upper hand in this match.

The visitors have played just one game since April and the lack of refinement was visible in the first leg as they managed just one shot on target, though they managed to score from that shot.

Considering the hosts' better record in European qualifiers, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Qarabag 2-1 Lincoln Red Imps

Qarabag vs Lincoln Red Imps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Qarabag

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Redon Xhixha to score or assist any time - Yes