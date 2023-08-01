Qarabag vs Rakow Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2, 2023

Qarabag welcome Rakow to the Baku National Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Wednesday (August 2).

The first leg in Poland ended in a 3-2 win for Rakow, who remain unbeaten at home in European qualifiers. Interestingly, all five goals were scored in the second half, including an injury-time winner from Sonny Kittel, after Redon Xhixha's two-minute brace had helped Qarabag recover from two goals down.

Rakow, meanwhile, have not qualified for the Champions League and made it to the playoffs of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. Qarabag, meanwhile, have made it to the group stage of a UEFA competition in the last eight seasons, including the Champions League in the 2017-18 campaign.

Qarabag vs Rakow Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

Qarabag have met Polish teams eight times, winning five and losing twice, while Rakow met an Azerbaijani team for the first time.

Qarabag are unbeaten in seven home games in European qualifiers and have a 100% record against Polish teams at home.

Rakow have scored three goals in each of their last three games across competitions. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games across competitions, too.

Qarabag have scored at least twice in three of their last four games across competitions.

Rakow have won five of their last seven away games in European qualifiers, keeping clean sheets in the wins.

Qarabag vs Rakow Prediction

Qarabag suffered a defeat after three straight wins. They're unbeaten in their last four home games, though, scoring 11 goals and conceding just five times.

Rakow, meanwhile, have suffered just one defeat in six games across competitions, with that loss coming on penalties in the Polish Super Cup last month. They have a 100% record in the Champions League qualifiers.

Nonetheless, considering Qarabag's impressive home record in European qualifiers, expect them to come out on top and move to the next round of qualifiers.

Prediction: Qarabag 3-1 Rakow

Qarabag vs Rakow Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Qarabag to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Lukasz Zwolinski to score or assist any time - Yes