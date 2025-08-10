Qarabag vs Shkendija Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Qarabag will host Shkendija at the Tofiq Behramov on Tuesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 third-round UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The home side comfortably won the Azerbaijani Premier League last season and are pushing for their first appearance in the Champions League proper since the 2017-18 campaign.
Atila faced Shelbourne in the previous round of the qualifiers, beating the Irish club 4-0 on aggregate. They then picked up a 1-0 win in the first leg of their third-round qualifying clash last week, with Toral Bayramov scoring the sole goal of the game from the spot in the first half to secure an advantage for his side ahead of their return to home turf on Tuesday.
Shkendija, meanwhile, were drawn against The New Saints in the first round of the qualifiers last month, beating the Welsh club 2-1 on aggregate. They then faced FCSB in the second round and picked up an impressive 3-1 aggregate victory as they beat the Romanian giants both home and away.
The visitors, however, have work to do this week if they are to advance to the playoff round after failing to capitalize on their home advantage last Tuesday.
Qarabag vs Shkendija Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two teams following their maiden matchup last week.
- The hosts have had six competitive meetings against North Macedonian sides. They are undefeated in all six games, picking up five wins and a draw.
- The visitors have had four meetings against Azerbaijani opposition in European competitions. They have won two of those games, lost once and drawn once.
- Shkendija are without a clean sheet in their last four games.
Qarabag vs Shkendija Prediction
Qarabag will head into the midweek clash on the back of a three-game winning streak in which they have scored five goals and conceded none. They did what was required of them on the road last time out and will be looking to finish the job in front of their home fans on Tuesday.
Ballistët thrashed Shkupi 5-1 in their league opener on Friday and will need a similar performance to stand a chance of overturning their first-leg deficit. They are, however, badly mismatched ahead of the midweek clash and could lose.
Prediction: Qarabag 2-0 Shkendija
Qarabag vs Shkendija Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Qarabag to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last four matches)