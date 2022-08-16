Qarabag vs Viktoria Plzen prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022–23

Qarabag and Viktoria Plzen square off at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying playoff round clash on Wednesday.

The Czech Republic outfit have failed to win any of their four meetings against the hosts since 2014 and will be looking to end this poor run.

FC Viktoria Plzeň @fcviktorkaplzen



Na našich pokladnách si mohou své lístky zakoupit ještě dnes do 17 hodin, a také zítra od 9 do 18 Těšíme se na vás! 🤩



VÍCE bit.ly/VstupenkyPlayo… Prodej vstupenek 🎟 na zápas s Karabachem pro permanentkáře stále běží!Na našich pokladnáchsi mohou své lístky zakoupit ještě dnes do 17 hodin, a také zítra od 9 do 18Těšíme se na vás! 🤩VÍCE Prodej vstupenek 🎟 na zápas s Karabachem pro permanentkáře stále běží! 🏃Na našich pokladnách 💁 si mohou své lístky zakoupit ještě dnes do 17 hodin, a také zítra od 9 do 18 🕕 Těšíme se na vás! 🤩ℹ️ VÍCE 📲 bit.ly/VstupenkyPlayo… https://t.co/vfENCpjYet

Qarabag made it two wins from their opening two games of the 2022-23 Azerbaijan Premier League as they saw off Sumqayit 2-0 on Saturday.

They are currently unbeaten in seven consecutive games in all competitions, claiming an impressive five wins and two draws.

Qarabag have now turned their attention to the Champions League qualifiers, where they are 180 minutes away from a place in the competition’s group stages after claiming a 4-2 aggregate win over Ferencvárosi in the third qualifying round.

FC Viktoria Plzeň @fcviktorkaplzen Viktorku čeká úvodní duel play-off Ligy mistrů ve vzdáleném Baku



Jak dopadly naše předchozí duely s Karabachem, jaký soupeř na nás čeká a kteří viktoriáni mají na Baku úspěšné vzpomínky?



ČTĚTE V PREVIEW bit.ly/PředKarabachem Viktorku čeká úvodní duel play-off Ligy mistrů ve vzdáleném BakuJak dopadly naše předchozí duely s Karabachem, jaký soupeř na nás čeká a kteří viktoriáni mají na Baku úspěšné vzpomínky?ČTĚTE V PREVIEW 🔜 Viktorku čeká úvodní duel play-off Ligy mistrů ve vzdáleném BakuJak dopadly naše předchozí duely s Karabachem, jaký soupeř na nás čeká a kteří viktoriáni mají na Baku úspěšné vzpomínky? ✨📝 ČTĚTE V PREVIEW 📲 bit.ly/PředKarabachem https://t.co/AZ40iiSbro

Like the home side, Viktoria Plzen saw off Sheriff Tiraspol 4-2 on aggregate to progress to the playoff round of the qualifiers.

They head into Wednesday off the back of a 2-1 victory over Hradec Králové in the Czech Republic top flight.

Viktoria Plzen are currently on a four-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions.

Qarabag vs Viktoria Plzen Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the sides, with Qarabag claiming one from their previous four encounters. The spoils have been shared on three different occasions.

Qarabag Form Guide: W-W-W-D-D

Viktoria Plzen Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Qarabag vs Viktoria Plzen Team News

Qarabag

Barring any late fitness issues, the home side head into Wednesday with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

FC Viktoria Plzeň @fcviktorkaplzen Známe termín zápasu s Libercem



𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐂𝐕𝐏 - 🗓 𝐒𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐚 𝟑. 𝟗. 𝟏𝟔:𝟎𝟎 Známe termín zápasu s Libercem𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐅𝐂𝐕𝐏 - 🗓 𝐒𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐚 𝟑. 𝟗. 𝟏𝟔:𝟎𝟎 ℹ️ Známe termín zápasu s Libercem 🗼𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧 🆚 𝐅𝐂𝐕𝐏 - 🗓 𝐒𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐚 𝟑. 𝟗. 𝟏𝟔:𝟎𝟎 https://t.co/EfQZUI6buN

Viktoria Plzen

The visitors remain without the services of Petr Pejsa, who is currently recuperating from an ACL injury.

Injured: Petr Pejsa

Suspended: None

Qarabag vs Viktoria Plzen Predicted XI

Qarabag Predicted XI (4-3-3): Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Marko Vešović, Bahlul Mustafazada, Bedavi Huseynov, Toral Bayramov; Qara Qarayev, Richard Almeida; Kady Borges; Ramil Sheydaev, Ibrahima Wadji, Abdellah Zoubir

Viktoria Plzen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jindřich Staněk; Milan Havel, Ludek Pernica, Lukáš Hejda, Jan Sýkora; Jan Kopic, Pavel Bucha, Lukáš Kalvach, Jhon Mosquera; Jan Kliment, Tomáš Chorý

Qarabag vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction

Wednesday’s game sees two in-form sides go toe-to-toe and we can expect a thrilling contest at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium. We predict Qarabag and Viktoria Plzen will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils, leaving it all to play for in the return leg.

Prediction: Qarabag 1-1 Viktoria Plzen

