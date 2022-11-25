Qatar 1-3 Senegal: 5 hits and flops ft. Edouard Mendy, Boulaye Dia | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar suffered a 3-1 defeat to Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday (November 25). They find themselves on the brink of becoming the first host nation to exit the tournament in the group stages.

Goals from Boulaye Dia (41'), Famara Diedhiou (48'), and Bamba Dieng (84') helped Senegal become the first African country to win a match in Qatar this year.

If Ecuador fails to defeat the Netherlands later in the night, Qatar's elimination will be confirmed before the third round of Group A fixtures.

While the Lions of Teranga controlled the proceedings from kickoff, they rarely managed to trouble the Qatari defense. The hosts, on the other hand, looked as disjointed as they did in their opening game. They struggled to put passes together and build any meaningful attacks.

They will, however, rue VAR for not ruling in their favor when Akram Afif was bundled over by Ismaila Sarr in the box. While replays suggested that awarding a penalty would have been the right call, both Spanish referee Antonio Mateu and FIFA's host of VAR personnel thought otherwise.

The breakthrough finally came for Senegal just before halftime when Boualem Khoukhi lost his footing in the box. He saw the ball ricochet off him and into the path of Boulaye Dia, who made no mistake in finishing at the near post.

Immediately on the other side of the restart, they went 2-0 up when Famara Diedhiou headed home Ismail Jakobs' corner at the near post.

Thierry Nyann 🇬🇭 @nyannthierry Senegal becomes the first African country at the World Cup to win a game, they beat host Qatar 3-1.



They are the reigning African champions for a reason 🤗 Senegal becomes the first African country at the World Cup to win a game, they beat host Qatar 3-1.They are the reigning African champions for a reason 🤗 https://t.co/qKWddJCAsD

With a little more than 10 minutes left on the clock, Mohammed Muntari made history by scoring Qatar's first-ever World Cup goal. The 28-year-old striker outjumped Kalidou Koulibaly and saw his header off Ismail Mohamad's cross nestle into the back of the net.

Their joy was shortlived, however, as substitute Bamba Dieng shot low and under the 'keeper to restore the African side's two-goal advantage.

On that note, here are five hits and flops from Senegal's 3-1 win over hosts Qatar:

#1. Hit - Edouard Mendy | Senegal

Edouard Mendy put up a strong display against Qatar.

There was a lot riding on this game for Edouard Mendy, whose abilities began to be questioned after Senegal's opening-game defeat to the Netherlands. Despite rumors suggesting that he was set to be dropped for this match, he retained his place and repaid his coach's faith in full.

The Chelsea goalkeeper made two saves, including one world-class effort to deny Ismael Mohammad.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Edouard Mendy’s game by numbers vs. Qatar:



35 touches

22 passes completed

7 long balls completed

2 saves

1 key pass



Kept Qatar out with some great saves. 🧤 Edouard Mendy’s game by numbers vs. Qatar:35 touches 22 passes completed 7 long balls completed 2 saves 1 key passKept Qatar out with some great saves. 🧤 https://t.co/OFQsGyG2ND

#2. Hit - Ismael Mohammad | Qatar

Krepin Diatta battles for possession with Ismael Mohamad.

If there was one Qatar player who came out of the defeat with his head held high, it was Ismael Mohammad. He was industrious and positive in his approach play. He almost broke the deadlock when he was denied by an outstanding save from Edouard Mendy.

Mohammad made one assist, won six of his 10 duels, and made two tackles, on clearance and one interception. He kept probing for an opening and eventually created the hosts' only goal of the contest.

#3. Flop - Hassan Al-Haydos | Qatar

Ismaila Sarr takes on Hassan Alhaydos at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

The game flew by Hassan Al-Haydos in midfield as the Qatari captain failed to lead by example. It was only after his substitution in the 74th minute that the hosts began playing freely and found the back of the net.

He won just two of his seven duels and was dribbled past four times. The 31-year-old will quickly want to forget this match and move on.

#4. Hit - Boulaye Dia | Senegal

Boulaye Dia (L) and Pape Abou Cisse celebrate Senegal's 3-1 win against Qatar.

The match was heading to a frustrating stalemate when Boulaye Dia reacted sharply to get to a fluffed clearance. He made no mistake with his finish to alter the course of the contest.

#5. Flop - Abdelkarim Hassan | Qatar

Qatar's Abdelkarim Hassan had a forgettable performance against Senegal.

Abdelkarim Hassan struggled to deal with the Senegalese forwards. Luck did not favor him at the other end of the pitch when Qatar were on the attack either. He failed to sort his feet in time to find the back of the next in the second half.

His long-range effort made Edouard Mendy sweat a little but it wasn't enough to help his side score.

Get England vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 26 votes