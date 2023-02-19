Qatar investors eye another Premier League side after bidding for Manchester United - Reports

Qatari investors may turn their attention to Tottenham Hotspur, even if prominent banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani acquires Manchester United, as per The Times.

NEW: Qatari investors could still bid for a stake in #thfc, even if Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani completes a takeover of Manchester United.

If Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani wins the race to buy Manchester United, the Middle-Eastern country may end up with influence in three of the Premier League's 'big six' clubs amid murmurs of a potential change behind the scenes in north London.

Having recently hosted the World Cup, Qatar and its wealthy individuals have seemingly turned their attention to the Premier League. Al Thani is in the mix to buy Manchester United from the Glazers after lodging a bid, thought to be over £4 billion.

Although Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also vying to take the reins at Manchester United, the financial might that comes with Middle-Eastern investment could make it a tricky race to win for the Brit.

Al Thani is the chairman of the Qatar Islamic Bank, one of the biggest in the country, and son of Qatar's former Prime Minister. The Qatari billionaire is known to be an avid football fan and is now looking to put money into a few of the clubs he has been following for a long time, including Manchester United.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United, Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur are among England's top Premier League clubs being targeted by Qatar, sources say

However, the possibility of two of the Premier League's 'big six' clubs falling under Qatari influence has raised eyebrows and concerns over the financial dominance of Middle-Eastern investment in English football.

Tottenham Hotspur fans may be wary of potential investment from the Middle East, particularly after the failed European Super League proposal, partly driven by the financial interests of wealthy club owners. However, the prospect of increased investment and the potential for success in Europe may be a tempting proposition for the Spurs hierarchy, who have yet to win a major trophy under Daniel Levy's ownership.





The talks are part of a Qatar 2023 strategy to invest more in sports, driven by the success of the World Cup 2022

QSI had been engaged in talks with officials in the English Premier League clubs of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool FC. The talks are part of a Qatar 2023 strategy to invest more in sports, driven by the success of the World Cup 2022

The future of English football, particularly in relation to foreign ownership, is likely to be a hot topic for debate in the coming months, and the possibility of two of the 'big six' clubs falling under Qatari influence will only add fuel to the fire.

"I don't have time to get involved in stuff like this" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on potential takeover of the club by Qatar

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has stated that he does not have time to get involved in speculation surrounding the potential takeover of the club by Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "I don't have time to get involved in stuff like this."



Erik ten Hag reviews the new bid from the Qatari's to buy Manchester United 🗣 "I don't have time to get involved in stuff like this." Erik ten Hag reviews the new bid from the Qatari's to buy Manchester United https://t.co/fJoygpXpTV

The Dutchman's comments come amid reports that Al Thani is one of several interested parties looking to buy the Premier League giants.

Ten Hag was quick to distance himself from any takeover talks, saying that his focus was solely on improving United's pitch performance. He said:

"I don't have time to get involved in stuff like this."

The club's recent form has been encouraging, with striker Marcus Rashford in particular earning plaudits for his performances.

