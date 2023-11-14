Qatar vs Afghanistan Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Qatar and Afghanistan will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Iran in a friendly last month. Hossein Kaaanizadegan scored a brace while Sardar Azmoun and Alifeza Jahanbaksh scored a goal each to inspire the rout.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, booked their spot a this stage with a 2-0 aggregate victory over Mongolia in the last round of the qualifiers in October. They won both legs of the tie 1-0. Jabar Sharza's strike on the hour-mark helped them win at home while Farshad Noor's 71st-minute goal in Ulan Bator saw them win the second leg.

The Lions of Khorasan have been drawn in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait and India.

Qatar vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Qatar were victorious on four occasions while one game ended in a draw.

They were also drawn in the same group in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Qatar won the home fixture 6-0 and 1-0 away.

Four of Afghanistan's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Qatar are winless in their last five games, losing three games in this sequence.

Afghanistan have never advanced beyond the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Qatar's last four games have been level at the break.

Afghanistan's last four games have produced more goals in the second half than the first.

Qatar vs Afghanistan Prediction

Qatar received praise for the successful hosting of the last FIFA World Cup. However, the Maroons flattered to deceive on the field, getting eliminated in the group stage, losing all three games and scoring just one goal.

Attention has shifted to trying to qualify for the next World Cup and the Asian champions are the favorites to progress from this group. Afghanistan do not pose much of a threat on paper but Ashley Westwood's side could take advantage of their underdog status to spring an upset.

We are backing Qatar to claim a comfortable multigoal victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Qatar 4-0 Afghanistan

Qatar vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Qatar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Qatar to win both halves

Tip 5 - Qatar to score over 2.5 goals