Qatar vs Algeria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Qatar and Algeria face-off in the semi-finals of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup on Wednesday in a top-billing encounter at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

The Maroons brushed aside the UAE in the last-eight, winning 5-0 to make their title intentions clear.

An own goal from Ali Salmeen opened the floodgates, with Ali Almeoz then bagging a brace followed by strikes from Boualem Khoukhi and Abdulaziz Hatem.

On the other hand, Algeria beat Morocco 5-3 in a nervy penalty shootout after the sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Qatar vs Algeria Head-To-Head

There have been six clashes between the sides before, with each side winning twice in the fixture and playing out two draws.

Interestingly, all their previous encounters have come in international friendlies, with the last one ending in a 1-0 victory for Algeria in December 2018.

Qatar Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Algeria Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Qatar vs Algeria Team News

Qatar

The ease with which the Maroons cruised past the UAE in the last round might result in the same starting XI taking the field against Algeria.

Prolific scorer Ali Almoez struck twice in the said match and will be raring to bag a few more here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Algeria

Yassine Titraoui returns from his suspension as he missed their quarter-final match after getting sent off against Egypt in the final group match.

It will be a selection boost for their manager Bougherra Madjid, who might recall Djamel Benlamri and Mehdi Tahrat into the XI.

Key player Baghdad Bounedjah has returned to training following an injury scare and might start if deemed fit.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Qatar vs Algeria Predicted XI

Qatar (3-5-2): Saad Al-Sheeb; Abdelkarim Hassan, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi; Ismaeel Mohammed, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hasan Al-Haydos, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed; Akram Afif, Ali Almoez.

Algeria (4-2-3-1): Rais M'Bolhi; Houcine Benayada, Abdelkader Bedrane, Mohamed Amine Tougai, Ilyes Chetti; Zakaria Draoui, Sofiane Bendebka; Tayeb Meziani, Yacine Brahimi, Youcef Belaili; Baghdad Bounedjah.

Qatar vs Algeria Prediction

This will arguably be the toughest game of the competition thus far, with the high-flying hosts taking on the reigning AFCON winners.

Given the quality of attacking options in both their squads, expect plenty of goal-mouth action too.

However, we're putting our money on the Desert Foxes to prevail on penalties if there's no separating the sides after extra time.

Prediction: Qatar 2-2 (2-3) Algeria

