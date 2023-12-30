Qatar vs Cambodia Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st December 2023 

Qatar host Cambodia at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium in Doha on Sunday for an international friendly as the side gears up to host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Just over a year after hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Maroons are set to witness another major event on their home soil and will be hoping to make a better impression.

The Gulf nation have been drawn alongside Lebanon, Tajikistan and China in Group A of the tournament and are expected to progress to the knockout stages.

Tintín Márquez's side have also won their last two international matches, thrashing Afghanistan 8-1 before seeing off India 3-0, with both results coming at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Head coach Marquez has now called-up 27 players for the upcoming tournament, including prolific forward Almoez Ali, who has struck 47 times from 95 games. Veteran midfielder and skipper Hassan Al-Haydos, who has 176 caps for Qatar, is another notable player in the squad.

Cambodia, however, missed the flight to Qatar following a disastrous qualifying campaign in the second round which saw them fail to win even once in eight matches.

The Angkor Warriors drew once and lost seven times to bag just one point and finish at the bottom of Group C with just two goals scored and a staggering 44 conceded!

Qatar vs Cambodia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between Qatar and Cambodia

Qatar are looking to win their third consecutive game

Qatar have scored 11 goals in their last two games, with Almoez Ali alone bagging five of them

In six official games this year, Cambodia have won just once: a 4-0 defeat of Macau in a friendly in September

Cambodia have failed to score in their last two international matches

Qatar are ranked 58th in the world, where Cambodia are on 179

Qatar vs Cambodia Prediction

Qatar, ranked 121 places above Cambodia, are the overwhelming favorites to win here. If Marquez starts all his key players, this could be a rout, but we don't expect him to throw everyone in the deep end right away. This could see the Maroons lack their attacking spark a bit, but they should still prevail comfortably.

Prediction: Qatar 4-0 Cambodia

Qatar vs Cambodia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Qatar

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals in the second half: Yes