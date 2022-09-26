Qatar vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Qatar will play Chile at the Franz Horr Stadium in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday (September 27) in a friendly as part of their preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The Maroons will make their debut in the competition, having sealed a direct entry by being the hosts. Ranked 48 in the world, Qatar have played a series of friendlies and international competitions in the last few years to gear themselves up for their biggest challenge. Felix Sanchez's side have been drawn in Group A along with The Netherlands, Senegal and Ecuador and begin their campaign on November 20.

Chile, meanwhile, missed out on a World Cup qualification for the second time in a row after finishing a lowly seventh in CONMEBOL qualifying with just 19 points from 18 games.

Both teams, however, are coming off defeats, with Qatar getting beaten 2-0 by Canada, while Chile went down to Morocco with the same scoreline. In fact, Chile are winless in their last six outings and haven't scored in that period too.

Qatar vs Chile Head-To-Head

This will be the first clash between Chile and Qatar.

Qatar Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-D

Chile Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Qatar vs Chile Team News

Qatar

The Maroons failed to score in their defeat to Canada but could stick with a front two of Almoez Ali and Akram Afif for this one.

Ali is only three goals away from becoming Qatar's all-time top-scorer, a record he will look to close in on here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Chile

La Roja veterans Alexis Sanchez and Gary Medel could win their 150th cap on Tuesday, with Sanchez also two shy of hitting the 50-goal mark.

Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz is expected to keep his place in attack, with Marcelino Nunez in contention to return to midfield.

Selección Chilena @LaRoja #LaRoja se prepara para el amistoso ante Qatar



El martes 27 de septiembre, a las 14:00 horas de Chile, en Austria



Recuerda que lo puedes ver en @TNTSportsCL



#VamosLaRoja #VamosChile se prepara para el amistoso ante QatarEl martes 27 de septiembre, a las 14:00 horas de Chile, en AustriaRecuerda que lo puedes ver en @chilevision 💪 #LaRoja 🇨🇱⚽️ se prepara para el amistoso ante Qatar 🇶🇦🔜 El martes 27 de septiembre, a las 14:00 horas de Chile, en Austria 🇦🇹👀 Recuerda que lo puedes ver en @chilevision y @TNTSportsCL 📺#VamosLaRoja #VamosChile https://t.co/CB9oXjyqwD

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Qatar vs Chile Predicted XIs

Qatar (5-3-2): Saad Al Sheeb; Ro-Ro, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed; Mohammed Waad, Karim Boudiaf, Ali Assadalla; Akram Afif, Almoez Ali

Chile (3-5-2): Brayan Cortes; Francisco Sierralta, Gary Medel, Valber Huerta; Juan Delgado, Marcelino Nunez, Erick Pulgar, Arturo Vidal, Gabriel Suazo; Ben Brereton Diaz, Alexis Sanchez

Qatar vs Chile Prediction

Chile obviously have more quality in their ranks, but their form has been disappointing. Qatar could pounce on that and eke out a draw.

Prediction: Qatar 1-1 Chile

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far