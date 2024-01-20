Qatar vs China Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2024

Qatar will face China at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday in the final round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup group stages.

The tournament hosts have enjoyed a strong start to their continental campaign, kicking things off with a 3-0 win over Lebanon featuring goals from Akram Afif and Almoez Ali. They followed that with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Tajikistan in their second group game with Afif once again getting on the scoresheet for the Maroons.

Qatar sit atop their group with six points from an obtainable six and have now secured passage to the last 16 of the tournament as group winners.

China, meanwhile, are yet to come alive in the tournament so far, playing out a 0-0 draw against Tajikistan in their group opener last Saturday. They then played out a goalless draw against Lebanon last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The Dragon's Team sit second in Group A with two points from two matches. They will advance to the knockout stages with a win on Monday while a draw could also suffice provided Tajikistan and Lebanon draw elsewhere.

Qatar vs China Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 19 meetings between the two teams. Qatar have won six of those games while China have won one more. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in September 2018 which the Maroons won 1-0, ending a three-game winless run in this fixture.

China have failed to score any goals in their last four games across all competitions.

Qatar are the highest-scoring side in Group A so far with a goal tally of four.

The Dragon's Team were ranked 79th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 21 places behind their midweek opponents.

Qatar vs China Prediction

Qatar are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won five of their last six games across all competitions. The tournament hosts have performed strongly on home soil of late and will be looking to wrap up their group-stage run on a high.

China, meanwhile, are on a four-game winless streak and have failed to score any goals in that period. The Maroons are in much better form ahead of Monday's game and should win this one.

Prediction: Qatar 2-0 China

Qatar vs China Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Qatar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last eight matchups)