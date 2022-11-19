Qatar vs Ecuador Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off with its much-awaited first match of the competition this weekend as Ecuador lock horns with host nation Qatar in a Group A encounter at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

Qatar vs Ecuador Preview

Qatar have grown in stature over the past decade and will be intent on pulling off a few upsets this week. The hosts secured an impressive 2-2 draw against Chile in September this year and will be up against a formidable opponent on Sunday.

Ecuador, on the other hand, finished in fourth place in the CONMEBOL qualification table and have been inconsistent over the past year. The South American outfit were held to a 0-0 draw by Iraq last week and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Qatar vs Ecuador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Qatar and Ecuador are on an even footing as far as their head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of three matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in October 2018 and ended in a stunning 4-3 victory for Qatar.

This edition of the World Cup is the first to be hosted by a country in the Middle East and will also see Qatar taking part for the first time in their history.

The opening games in the last four editions of the FIFA World Cup have produced a total of 17 goals.

Senegal's 1-0 victory against France in the 2002 FIFA World Cup was the last time a team making its debut in the World Cup won its first match. Qatar can achieve a similar feat on Sunday.

Qatar have won their last three matches at the Al Bayt Stadium by a combined scoreline of 9-0.

Qatar vs Ecuador Prediction

Ecuador have done well to qualify for the FIFA World Cup but will need a consistent run of form to reach the round of 16. Enner Valencia is the team's talisman and will hope to be at his lethal best in this fixture.

Qatar have a strong home crowd backing them and are the underdogs in their group. Ecuador are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game. We expect the South Americans to secure a narrow victory in this opening encounter.

Prediction: Qatar 1-2 Ecuador

Qatar vs Ecuador Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ecuador

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Ecuador to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Enner Valencia to score - Yes

