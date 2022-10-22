Qatar will lock horns with Guatemala at the La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga, Spain, on Sunday (October 23) for a friendly as they continue their preparations for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

The hosts are set to make their World Cup debut on November 22 against Ecuador in Group A, followed by clashes against Senegal and The Netherlands.

The Maroons have participated in plenty of international games in recent years, playing 17 this year (including unofficial friendlies).

Earlier this month, Felix Sanchez's side were in action against Nicaragua, beating the CONCACAF outfit 2-1 in Marbella on October 12.

Qatar are set to play just two more games after this - against Honduras and Panama - before starting the highly anticipated World Cup at home.

Guatemala, ranked 68 places below them, saw their wait for a first-ever World Cup appearance go up in smoke after another unsuccessful qualifying campaign.

However, Los Chapines are looking to make it to the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup and have fared relatively well in the Nations League.

With seven points from four games, they're second in Group D and aiming for a promotion to League A.

Qatar vs Guatemala Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Qatar and Guatemala.

This will be Qatar's eighth friendly of the year. They've won only three of the previous seven - 2-1 vs Bulgaria, 2-1 vs Ghana and 2-1 vs Nicaragua

On the flip side, the Maroons have also lost just one friendly this year - a 2-0 defeat against Canada.

After back-to-back defeats to Colombia and Honduras, Guatemala could lose three in a row for the first time since a run of four losses between September to November 2018.

In case of a draw, Guatemala will go three games without a win for the first time since a run of five between July to September 2021.

Qatar vs Guatemala Prediction

Qatar are in their last leg of friendlies before the World Cup and could play a strong team.

Guatemala, meanwhile, have nothing to lose here, but they've been poor recently, and the Maroons have the attacking quality to see them off.

Prediction: Qatar 2-0 Guatemala

Qatar vs Guatemala Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Qatar

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

