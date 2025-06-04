Qatar vs Iran Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2025

Qatar and Iran return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Thursday. Amir Ghalenoei’s men are one of just three nations unbeaten in the third round of the qualifiers and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Qatar were sent crashing back down to earth last time out as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Kyrgyzstan at the Spartak Stadium in their World Cup qualifying clash on March 25.

This followed a 5-1 victory over North Korea on March 20, a result which saw Julen Lopetegui’s side’s four-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.

Qatar have picked up three wins and one draw from their eight games in the qualifiers to collect 10 points and sit fourth in Group A, three points behind third-placed United Arab Emirates in the first playoff spot.

On the other hand, Iran turned in a resilient team display last time out when they fought back from behind twice to salvage a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan at the Azadi Stadium.

With that result, Ghalenoei’s men have maintained their unbeaten run in round three of the World Cup qualifiers, picking up six wins and two draws from their eight games so far.

With 20 points from a possible 24 in Group A, Iran currently lead the way at the top of the group standings, three points above second-placed Uzbekistan.

Qatar vs Iran Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Iran have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 18 of the last 27 meetings between the two teams.

Qatar have picked up just four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Iran are unbeaten in their last eight competitive away matches, picking up six wins and two draws since a 1-0 defeat against the United States in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Qatar have won all but one of their seven home games in the World Cup qualifiers, with a 3-1 defeat in November 2024 being the exception.

Qatar vs Iran Prediction

While Iran have stormed through the qualifiers, Qatar find themselves scrambling to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Ghalenoei’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture, and given the gulf in quality and depth between the two nations, we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Qatar 1-3 Iran

Qatar vs Iran Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Iran to win

Tip 2: First to score - Iran (The visitors have netted the opening goal in six of their last seven games against Qatar)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More