Qatar vs Iraq Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2023

Qatar and Iraq lock horns at the Amman International Stadium in Amman, Jordan on Friday in the 2023 Jordan International Friendly Tournament.

For Iraq, this will be their third friendly competition this year, having competed in the Arabian Gulf Cup and the 2023 King's Cup, and won both.

In January, the Lions of Mesopotamia romped to the Gulf Cup title after cruising their way through their games. They went the entire tournament unbeaten, and won four in a row, including a 3-2 victory over Oman in the finals.

Last month, the Middle Eastern outfit repeated the trick, despite tougher games. Iraq beat India 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw, and then prevailed over Thailand in the finals in identical circumstances.

Iraq will be keen for a hat-trick of trophies in what's been a spectacular 2023 calendar year for them, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers starting next month.

Jesús Casas' side will also be seen in action at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in January next year. Indonesia, Japan and Vietnam will be their opponents in the group stages.

After successfully hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year, Qatar are gearing up to host the continental cup early next year and will look to defend their title on home turf.

The Maroons, though, have called up an inexperienced squad for the Jordan Tournament, with all 32 players uncapped.

Qatar vs Iraq Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 previous clashes between the sides, with Iraq winning 14 times over Qatar and losing on 10 occasions.

None of the last six clashes between the sides have produced a draw.

Iraq and Qatar are meeting for the second time in the 2023 calendar year, with the former winning their Gulf Cup clash 2-1.

Qatar have won three of their last five clashes with Iraq.

Qatar are winless in their last three games.

Iraq are winless in their last four international games.

Qatar vs Iraq Prediction

Qatar might be ranked eight places above Iraq, but their form lately hasn't been the best. Iraq will be confident of their chances after winning two trophies this year and could emerge victorious in this match.

Prediction: Qatar 1-2 Iraq

Qatar vs Iraq Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Iraq to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes