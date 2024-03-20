Qatar vs Kuwait Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

Newly-crowned AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take on Kuwait at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Thursday.

Tintin Marquez’s men have won their last three games against the visitors and will head into the midweek clash looking to extend this dominant run.

Qatar became the first nation to win back-to-back Asian Cup titles in the last two decades as they secured a 3-1 victory over Jordan in the final on February 10.

Marquez’s side won all seven games in the continental showpiece, including a perfect run in the group stages, where they scored five goals and kept three clean sheets in three matches.

Qatar now turn their attention to the World Cup qualifiers, where they have flown out of the blocks, beating Afghanistan and India in their opening two matches while scoring 11 goals and conceding once.

Kuwait, on the other hand, fell to a second consecutive friendly defeat last time out when they were beaten 2-0 by Uganda at the Cairo International Stadium.

This followed a 3-1 loss at the hands of Libya on January 12, when a brace from Omar Al Khoja and Ahmed Saleh’s 90th-minute effort inspired the Cranes to a dominant victory.

Kuwait now return to the World Cup qualifiers, where they kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 loss to India on November 16, five days before bouncing back to claim a 4-0 victory over Afghanistan.

Qatar vs Kuwait Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 36 meetings between the sides, Kuwait boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Qatar have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Marquez’s side are on a three-match winning streak against Kuwait, scoring eight goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 1-0 loss in November 2020.

Kuwait are unbeaten in five of their last six competitive away games, claiming four wins and one draw since June 2023.

Qatar have won all but one of their last 11 matches across all competitions, with January’s 1-0 friendly loss against Jordan being the only exception.

Qatar vs Kuwait Prediction

High-flying Qatar head into Thursday looking to pick up where they left off in the Asian Cup and make it three wins from three in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Márquez’s men have won their last three games against Kuwait and we are backing them to come away with all three points at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Prediction: Qatar 2-1 Kuwait

Qatar vs Kuwait Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Qatar to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between the two nations)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Qatar’s last five outings)