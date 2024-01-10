Qatar vs Lebanon Prediction and Betting Tips | January 12th 2024

Qatar will face Lebanon at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday in the opening round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup campaign.

The Maroons will kick off their seventh consecutive Asian Cup campaign this weekend, hosting the continental showpiece for the first time since 2011. They were beaten 2-1 by Jordan in a friendly clash last Friday and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend when it matters the most.

Qatar are the current holders of the Asian Cup, lifting the trophy for the first time in 2019. They will be looking to begin their title defence on a winning note this Friday.

Lebanon, meanwhile, are making back-to-back appearances in the continental competition for the first time in their history. They were also in action last week, facing Saudi Arabia at the Al Janoub Stadium in a friendly clash which they lost 1-0, conceding the sole goal of the game soon after the restart.

The Cedars will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Qatar vs Lebanon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between the two teams. Qatar are undefeated in all 13 matchups, picking up 10 wins and three draws.

The two sides last faced off in the group stages of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, which the Maroons won 2-0.

Lebanon are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Qatar have won just one of their last seven Asian Cup group openers.

The Cedars have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

The Maroons were ranked 58th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 49 places above their weekend opponents.

Qatar vs Lebanon Prediction

Qatar's latest result ended a three-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have performed well in this fixture historically and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Lebanon, meanwhile, have won just one of their last five matches and two of their last nine. They have struggled for results on foreign grounds of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Qatar 2-0 Lebanon

Qatar vs Lebanon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Qatar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)