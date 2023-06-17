Qatar vs New Zealand Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th June 2023

Qatar and New Zealand lock horns at the Franz Horr Stadium in Vienna, Austria on Monday in an international friendly.

The Maroons are coming off the back of a 2-1 victory over Jamaica on Thursday. Homan Al Amin and Mohammed Muntari each scored in the first half for Qatar. Shamar Nicholson pulled one back for the Reggae Boyz in the 61st minute from the penalty spot.

Qatar's upcoming game will be their last before heading to the United States to play in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. They have been drawn alongside Haiti, Honduras and Mexico in Group B of the competition.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz has summoned 26 players for their fixtures this month, including joint all-time top-scorer Almoez Ali. He's scored 42 goals for Qatar in 88 games and needs just one more to hold the title of the side's most prolific marksman outright.

Meanwhile, New Zealand were thrashed 4-1 by Sweden in a friendly on Friday. Callum McCowatt had put the All Whites in front in the seventh minute. However, Karl Karlsson struck twice on either side of a goal from Robin Quaison in the first half to put the Blagult 3-1 up before the break.

There was more misery to follow for the island outfit in the second half as Manchester United star Anthony Elanga added a fourth in the 92nd minute for Sweden.

Qatar vs New Zealand Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Qatar and New Zealand have met just once before, back in October 1996 for an international friendly that ended in a 3-2 win for the Maroons.

New Zealand have lost three of their last five games in all competitions, winning one.

Having beaten Jamaica in their last game, Qatar are looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since October-November 2022 (4).

Qatar have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four games (excluding the hybrid friendly).

Qatar vs New Zealand Prediction

Qatar and New Zealand enter the game on the back of contrasting results in their last friendly. The Maroons have also beaten the All Whites in their only prior meeting, but the latter have the quality to bounce back.

Qatar are no Sweden, and New Zealand should be able to give the hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup a run for their money in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Qatar 2-2 New Zealand

Qatar vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes