Qatar vs North Korea Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Qatar will face North Korea at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Thursday in a third-round 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The home side have had mixed results in their qualification campaign so far and have work to do if they are to secure automatic qualification for a second consecutive World Cup.

They suffered a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of the United Arab Emirates in their last group outing, with a catalogue of errors at the back condemning the Maroons to their heaviest defeat in well over a decade.

North Korea have endured an even more difficult qualification campaign and look set to miss out on advancement from their group. They were beaten 1-0 by Uzbekistan last time out and had a chance to level the scores from the spot late in day but failed to convert, with Il Gwan Jong's tame effort saved by the Uzbek goalkeeper.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in Group A with just two points. They are five places behind their midweek opponents in fourth-place and will be looking to cut that gap on Thursday.

Qatar vs North Korea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 14 meetings between the two nations. Qatar have won three of those games while Korea DPR have won four, with their other seven contests ending in draws.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2013.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The Maroons have the worst defensive record in Group A so far with a goal concession tally of 17.

Qatar vs North Korea Prediction

Qatar are without a win in their last four matches and have won just two of their last nine. They have, however, won four of their last five games on home soil and will fancy their chances of a positive result this week.

North Korea have lost their last three competitive outings and are winless in their last six. They are by far the weaker side ahead of Thursday's game and could see their struggles continue here.

Prediction: Qatar 2-1 North Korea

Qatar vs North Korea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Qatar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in nine of the hosts' last 10 matches)

