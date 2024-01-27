Qatar vs Palestine Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2024

Qatar lock horns with Palestine at the Al Bayt Stadium on Monday for their round-of-16 clash at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

With three wins from three in the group, hosts Qatar cantered into the knockout stages with relative ease. A 3-0 vanquish of Lebanon on the opening day was followed by a narrow 1-0 win over debutants, Tajikistan, and then a 1-0 victory over China in their final group fixture.

Having failed to shine at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on home soil, Qatar, also the reigning Asian champions, are looking determined to make amends and defend their continental trophy.

Palestine, only making their third appearance in the Asian Cup, have reached the knockout stages for the first time in their history. It's been one of the biggest stories in Qatar, given everything the state has been going through for over three months now.

Enjoying huge support from the neutrals, Palestine finished third in Group C but managed to seal their place in the last 16 courtesy of goal difference. The Lions of Canaan were thrashed 4-1 by Iran in their opener but held the UAE 1-1, and then beat Hong Kong 3-0 as the side kept improving with every game.

Palestine's resolve will be tested once again here against the in-form hosts, as the Middle Eastern side look to script more history in what's already been a memorable campaign for them.

Qatar vs Palestine Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only 10 previous clashes between the sides, with Qatar winning on seven occasions and losing to Palestine just once.

Palestine's only-ever win over Qatar came in April 2002, sealing a 2-0 victory at the West Asian Games.

In their last seven international games, Qatar have won six times and lost just once.

Qatar and Thailand were the only sides that kept a clean sheet in all three group matches of the 2023 Asian Cup.

Qatar are ranked 58th in the world, whereas Palestine are ranked 99th.

Palestine have failed to score in their last four games against Qatar.

Qatar vs Palestine Prediction

Qatar have looked solid at the cup on their home turf and have an encouraging record against Palestine. The Lions of Canaan have also impressed and could give the Maroons a tough run for their money here, but we expect the hosts to ultimately win, given their superior attacking quality.

Prediction: Qatar 2-1 Palestine

Qatar vs Palestine Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Qatar to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes