Qatar vs Republic of Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

A shellshocked Republic of Ireland side travel to Hungary to face Qatar in a friendly on Tuesday night.

The hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been added to Group A of UEFA's World Cup qualification program. This is to ensure that they play enough friendlies before their home competition next year.

Qatar have won both matches they have played this month - 1-0 against Luxembourg and then 2-1 against Azerbaijan.

Captain Hassan Al-Haydos scored twice in their last game against Azerbaijan as they came back from a goal down to win 2-1.

Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland have got off to the worst possible start in their bid to qualify for the World Cup. They lost their opening game 3-2 against Serbia, but the shock came on Saturday night.

Ireland lost 1-0 to minnows Luxembourg, with Gerson Rodrigues scoring the only goal of the game in the 85th minute.

They are currently bottom of Group A, and will be itching to end this international period with a win against Qatar.

Qatar vs Republic of Ireland Head-to-Head

Qatar have never faced the Republic of Ireland in a competitive international match.

Qatar vs Republic of Ireland Team News

Qatar

Qatar do not have any injury concerns among the squad that was named for this set of internationals. However, their star forward Akram Afif was not even named in the squad with a thigh injury.

Injuries: Akram Afif

Suspensions: None

Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland are expected to rotate their squad heavily from the side that started against Luxembourg in Dublin.

Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens have been ruled out. James McClean, Shane Long and Troy Parrott are all set to start. Kieran O'Hara could be handed the goalkeeping duties, with Mark Travers and Gavin Bazunu having played the last two games.

Injuries: Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens

Suspensions: None

Qatar vs Republic of Ireland Predicted XIs

Qatar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Saad Al Sheeb; Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Tarek Salman; Pedro, Hassan Al Haydos, Assim Madibo, Abdulaziz Hatem, Abdelkarim Hassan; Almoez Ali, Ahmed Alaeldin

Republic of Ireland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kieran O'Hara; Seamus Coleman, Dara O'Shea, Shane Duffy; Cyrus Christie, Jeff Hendrick, Jayson Molumby, Robbie Brady; Shane Long, Troy Parrott, James McClean

Qatar vs Republic of Ireland Prediction

Qatar have been in good form, with Ireland struggling in recent games. The Asian champions are a well-coached side under Felix Sanchez, and will make life difficult for the Irish.

We are predicting a win for Qatar in this game.

Prediction: Qatar 2-1 Republic of Ireland