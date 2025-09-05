Qatar vs Russia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2025

Qatar will face Russia at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Sunday in a friendly clash between the two nations. The home side have struggled for results in recent games and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they finalize their preparations for the AFC 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fourth-round campaign, which kicks off next month.

Ad

They played out a 2-2 draw with Bahrain in their most recent outing, heading into the break a goal up via a Mohammed Muntari strike, and then found themselves 2-1 down midway through the second half, before substitute Ahmed Alaaeldin scored a late leveler for Julen Lopetegui's side.

Russia, meanwhile, remain away from competitive action since their suspension in 2022 and continue to keep fit with a series of friendlies. They played out a goalless draw with Jordan at the Otkrytie Arena in Moscow last time out and will be disappointed not to have picked up a win against a much weaker side in front of their home fans.

Ad

Trending

Qatar vs Russia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the fifth meeting between the two nations. Both sides have won a game apiece, with their other two contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in September 2023, which ended 1-1 with Aleksandr Soldatenkov scoring a late equalizer to cancel out Alaaeldin's opener for Qatar.

Russia's only win in this fixture came in the maiden matchup between the sides back in 1996, which they won 5-2.

The Maroons are ranked 53rd in the latest FIFA rankings, while Our Boys are ranked 35th.

Qatar are without a clean sheet in their last three matches.

Ad

Qatar vs Russia Prediction

The Maroons have lost two of their last three matches and will be keen to turn a corner this weekend. They have the home advantage in this match, but will know they need to be at their very best if they are to secure a positive result.

The National Team, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last 14 games, starting from their 1-1 draw with Qatar in 2023. They are the stronger side ahead of Sunday's game and should come out on top here.

Ad

Prediction: Qatar 1-2 Russia

Qatar vs Russia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Russia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More