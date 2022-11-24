Qatar vs Senegal Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2022

Qatar and Senegal kick off the second round of group-stage fixtures when they square off at the Al Thumama Stadium on Friday.

Like the host nation, Senegal also suffered a 2-0 defeat in their Group A opener and both sides will be looking to get their World Cup campaign back on track.

Qatar became the first World Cup host to lose their opening game as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Ecuador last Sunday.

Enner Valencia turned in a man-of-the-match performance as he scored both goals to fire the South American nation to all three points.

Prior to that, Qatar were on a four-match winning streak, scoring six goals and conceding once in that time.

Senegal, meanwhile, were left spitting feathers as late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen helped the Netherlands claim a 2-0 victory when the sides met on Monday.

The Lions of Teranga have now lost two of their last three competitive matches, with August’s 1-0 victory over Guinea in the 2022 Africa Nations Championship being the exception.

Senegal are currently ranked 18th in the world and will fancy their chances against Qatar, who are 32 places below them in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Qatar vs Senegal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Qatar and Senegal, and both sides will be looking to begin their rivalry on a high and claim their first World Cup victory.

Qatar’s loss to Ecuador in Sunday’s group opener was their first in five matches.

In that time, the World Cup hosts picked up one draw and four consecutive victories, while scoring eight goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Senegal are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and one draw since the start of August.

However, they have lost two of their last three competitive matches, scoring twice and shipping four goals in that time.

Qatar vs Senegal Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their opening-day disappointments, we expect Qatar and Senegal to take the game to each other as they try to avoid a potential early exit. Senegal boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we predict they will prevail over the host nation.

Prediction: Qatar 0-2 Senegal

Qatar vs Senegal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Senegal

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Senegal’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of both both nation’s last five matches)

