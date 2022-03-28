Qatar vs Slovenia prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Qatar welcome Slovenia to the Education City Stadium in a friendly fixture on Tuesday.

This will be the second friendly game for both sides this month. Qatar overcame Bulgaria to secure a 2-1 win on Saturday. Slovenia played out a 1-1 draw at Croatia on Saturday and will be hoping to sign off with a win here.

Jaka Bijol scored an injury-time equalizer for Slovenia against Croatia on Saturday as they avoided defeat in their first game of the year. Qatar secured their first win in over three months as Boualem Khoukhi gave them the lead in the 74th minute.

Qatar vs Slovenia Head-to-Head

The two sides have only met in two friendly encounters so far. Both sides secured a win in their home games and now have a chance to take the lead in the head-to-head record.

Qatar form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Slovenia form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-W

Qatar vs Slovenia Team News

Qatar

The hosts have no fresh injury concerns for the game as captain Hassan Al Haydos and midfielder Abdulaziz Hatem remain out with adductor and knee injuries respectively.

Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham was impressive between the sticks in the game against Bulgaria and is expected to retain his place in the starting XI.

Injured: Hassan Al Haydos, Abdulaziz Hatem

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Slovenia

A 24-man squad has been called up for two friendly games by manager Matjaz Kek. There are no reported injuries or suspensions for the visiting side.

NZS | FA Slovenia @nzs_si Znan je seznam vabljenih igralcev za marčevski pripravljalni tekmi s Hrvaško in Katarjem | #SrceBije Znan je seznam vabljenih igralcev za marčevski pripravljalni tekmi s Hrvaškoin Katarjem 🇸🇮📋 Znan je seznam vabljenih igralcev za marčevski pripravljalni tekmi s Hrvaško 🇭🇷 in Katarjem 🇶🇦 | #SrceBije 🇸🇮 https://t.co/RlnVBvgeNK

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Qatar vs Slovenia Predicted XI

Qatar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Yousuf Hassan (GK); Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan; Pedro Miguel, Assim Madibo, Mohammed Waad, Bassam Al Rawi, Abdullah Al Ahrak; Almoez Ali, Akram Afif

Slovenia Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Jan Oblak (GK); Jure Balkovec, Miha Mevlja, Zan Karnicnik, Petar Stojanovic; Miha Zajc, Domen Črnigoj, Sandi Lovric; Benjamin Verbic, Jasmin Kurtić; Andraz Sporar

Qatar vs Slovenia Prediction

Qatar had a solid outing against Bulgaria and were helped by a penalty in the first half to record a win over the visiting side. Slovenia struggled in the game against Croatia and were the second-best side throughout the game.

They only had one shot on target, from which they scored a goal in injury time. They are expected to come up short against the inspired hosts.

Prediction: Qatar 2-1 Slovenia

