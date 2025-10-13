Qatar vs UAE Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

Qatar will square off with the UAE at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in the fourth round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. This is a must-win match for the hosts while Al Abyad will be able to secure qualifcation to the main event for the first time since 1990 with a draw.
The Maroons met Oman on Wednesday in their fourth-round opener and were held to a goalless draw, extending their winless run in all competitions to five games.
The visitors got their fourth round underway with a 2-1 win over Oman on Saturday. Marcus Meloni equalized in the 76th minute and Caio Lucas added the second goal in the 83rd minute, to help them register a comeback win.
Qatar vs UAE Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 34 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the Maroons having a 14-12 lead in wins and eight games ending in draws.
- They last met in the Gulf Cup in December and played out a 1-1 draw.
- They had met twice in the third round of the World Cup qualifiers last year and the visitors won both games, with an 8-1 aggregate score.
- Qatar have won just one of their last four games in the World Cup qualifiers, failing to score in two.
- Al Abyad are on a four-game winning streak across all competitions. They have conceded one goal apiece in three games in that period.
- The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in the World Cup qualifiers, playing out two draws.
- Eight of the last 10 meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
Qatar vs UAE Prediction
The Maroons have seen a drop in form, and they are winless in their last five games, suffering three defeats. They have also failed to score in three games in that period. Notably, their two wins this year have been registered at home in the World Cup qualifiers.
Al Abyad have suffered just one loss in all competitions this season, with that loss registered away from home against Iran in the World Cup qualifiers. They have lost just one of their five meetings against the hosts in the World Cup qualifiers.
Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' recent dominance in this fixture, we back Al Abyad to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Qatar 1-2 UAE
Qatar vs UAE Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - UAE to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes