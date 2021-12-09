Qatar vs UAE prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Qatar play UAE at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Friday in the quarter-finals of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

The Maroons were the only side besides Morocco to have progressed into the last-16 after a 100% win record in the group stages, cantering through Group A with relative ease.

The Sons of Zayed qualified from Group B as runners-up to Tunisia, although the sides finished level on points following the latter's victory over them in their final group match.

The winner of this tie will meet either Morocco or Saudi Arabia in the semi-finals.

Qatar vs UAE Head-To-Head

The Gulf neighbors have met 29 times in history, with Qatar winning 13 times.

The UAE have beaten them 10 times, including a 4-1 rout in the 2015 AFC Cup.

Their last two encounters, however, have gone Qatar's way, with Qatar scoring four times on each occasion.

Qatar Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

UAE Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Qatar vs UAE Team News

Qatar

Top striker Almoez Ali came off the bench to score against Iraq in their last game and he's going to come into the XI for the knockout stages. It's a no-brainer.

Akram Afif is another key player who started on the bench in the said match and the left winger is also likely to start tomorrow, with Hasan Al-Haydos on the right.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

UAE

Head coach Bert van Marwijk might reinstate Khalil Ibrahim in the midfield for more control and power.

The side's top-scorer Ali Mabkhout was absent from their defeat to Tunisia in the last match and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to feature tomorrow.

Injured: Ali Mabkhout

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Qatar vs UAE Predicted XI

Qatar (3-5-2): Saad Al Sheeb; Mohammed Waad, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi; Hasan Al-Haydos, Ali Assadalla, Abdulaziz Hatem, Abdullah Al-Ahrak, Akram Afif; Almoez Ali, Mohammed Muntari.

UAE (4-2-3-1): Khalid Eisa; Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Mohammed Al-Attas, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamees; Abdullah Ramadan, Ali Salmeen; Tahnoon Al-Zaabi, Ali Saleh, Caio Canedo; Ismail Matar.

Qatar vs UAE Prediction

Qatar obviously have the home advantage here but their squad is brimming with quality too.

The UAE have somewhat flattered to deceive in the campaign and without their legendary striker Mabkhout, they might find it difficult to beat their neighbors.

Prediction: Qatar 2-1 UAE

