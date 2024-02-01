Qatar vs Uzbekistan Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Qatar face off with Uzbekistan at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Having failed to impress at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on home turf, hosts Qatar have certainly made a mark at the continental tournament.

The Maroons won all three of their group matches to secure the top spot in Group A before seeing off Palestine in a 2-1 comeback win in the round of 16.

Oday Dabbagh scored in the 37th minute as Palestine went 1-0 up but Hassan Al-Haydos equalized for Qatar in added time. Early into the second half, Akram Afif converted a penalty to turn the match around as the reigning Asian champions continued their title defense.

On the other hand, Uzbekistan overcame Thailand 2-1 in the last-16. Azizbek Turgunboev's first-half opener for the White Wolves was canceled out by Supachok Sarachat just before the hour mark, but Abbosbek Fayzullaev restored the lead for Uzbekistan just seven minutes later.

Qatar vs Uzbekistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 14 previous clashes between the sides, with Uzbekistan winning on nine occasions and losing to Qatar just thrice.

Uzbekistan are on a three-game winning run in the fixture, keeping a clean sheet in all of them.

Qatar's last win over Uzbekistan came in October 2014, a 3-0 victory in a friendly game.

Uzbekistan are unbeaten in their last 11 international games.

Qatar have won all four games at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, while Uzbekistan have won only twice.

Qatar's Akram Afif has scored in three of their four matches so far (4 goals in total).

Qatar have won seven of their last eight games, losing just once.

Uzbekistan are ranked 68th in the world, while Qatar sit exactly 10 places above them in the FIFA World Rankings.

Uzbekistan and Qatar meet for the first time since October 2018.

Qatar vs Uzbekistan Prediction

Qatar are the in-form team in this match, maintaining a 100% record at the tournament. Their attacking game has been strong and they will rely on their talismanic goalscorers such as Akram Afif and Almoez Ali to get them past Uzbekistan. The White Wolves are no pushovers, but we expect them to lose this knockout encounter.

Prediction: Qatar 2-1 Uzbekistan

Qatar vs Uzbekistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Qatar to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes