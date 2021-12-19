Qingdao FC vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Qingdao FC and Dalian Pro will battle for three points in the Chinese Super League relegation playoffs on Tuesday.

Qingdao come into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Tianjin Tigers on Saturday. Ji Xiaoxuan scored either side of Ba Dun's 56th-minute goal to hand the visitors all three points.

Dalian Pro fell to a defeat against Cangzhou Mighty Lions by the same scoreline. Xie Pengfeil scored a first-half brace to inspire the visitors to victory.

Despite their win, Qingdao FC remain rooted to the bottom of the relegation table, having garnered 10 points from 17 matches. Dalian Pro sit in fifth spot on 13 points.

Qingdao FC vs Dalian Pro Head-to-Head

This will be only the seventh meeting between the two sides and Dalian Pro have a slightly better record with three wins to their name.

Qingdao were victorious on two occasions while one match in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2017 when goals from Nyasha Mushekwi and Bari Mamatil saw both sides play out a 1-1 draw in the Chinese JIA League.

Qingdao FC returned to winning ways on Saturday after a three-game losing streak. Dalian Pro have won two and drawn one of their last five games in all competitions.

Qingdao FC form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Dalian Pro form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Qingdao FC vs Dalian Pro Team News

Qingdao FC

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for manager Yang Weijian.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Dalian Pro

There are also no known injuries or suspension concerns for Dalian Pro.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Qingdao FC vs Dalian Pro Predicted XI

Qingdao FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shi Zhao (GK); Zheng Zou, Yu Yang, Jagos Vukovic, Fei Wang; Junchen Zhou, Hao Wang, Xiang Gao, Peng Lu; Dejan Radonjic, Romain Alessandrini

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chong Zhang (GK); Shuai Li, Marcus Danielsson, Yanfeng Dong, Lei Tong; Guowen Sun, Xuri Zhao, Wei Wu, Zhen'ao Wang; Sam Larsson, Emmanuel Boateng

Qingdao FC vs Dalian Pro Prediction

Dalian Pro have been the better side over the last few months and have a slight edge heading into the game.

However, Qingdao FC's victory at the weekend would have boosted the confidence of the players and this could spur them to up the ante in their quest for survival. Although one side could nick this one, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a slow-scoring draw.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Qingdao FC 1-1 Dalian Pro

Edited by Peter P