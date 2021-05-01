Qingdao FC vs Guangzhou City prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Qingdao FC and Guangzhou City will trade tackles at the Huadu Stadium on Monday, with three points on the line in Group A of the Chinese Super League.

This fixture will pit second against third, with just goal difference separating the sides in the table.

The hosts come into this game off the back of a goalless draw away to Shenzhen FC last Monday. Guangzhou City picked up a 3-1 home win against Chongqing Liangjiang on the same day. Guilherme starred with a brace and assist to help the home side pick up all three points.

The new king of Yuexiushan: In the injury time, Gustav Svensson's long ball found Guillerme, who beat the goalkeeper to seal the victory. After an assist following a Messi-like solo run, the Brazilian winger made a brace. FT: Guangzhou City 3:1 Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic. pic.twitter.com/O6nCCFLMpF — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 26, 2021

Qingdao FC vs Guangzhou City Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on three occasions in the past, with Guangzhou City boasting two wins and a draw. Qingdao are yet to register a win against the Blue Lions.

Their most recent meeting came in the relegation playoffs last season when Guangzhou City registered a 2-1 aggregate victory.

The two sides have garnered four points from their two games so far and will be looking to keep their unbeaten run going.

Qingdao FC form guide: D-W

Guangzhou FC form guide: W-D

Qingdao FC vs Guangzhou City Team News

Qingdao FC

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Guangzhou City

Manager Jean Paul van Gastel has a clean bill of health heading into the early stages of the new season.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Qingdao FC vs Guangzhou City Predicted XI

Qingdao FC Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Zhenil Liu (GK); Peng Li, Jiashen Liu, Jian Liu; Wei Wang, Junchen Zhou, Hao Weng, Peng Lu, Xiaoxuan Ji; Denis Popovic; Dejan Radonjic

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jiaqi Han (GK); Chao Zeng, Ruibao Hu, Zhengyu Huang, Jinliang Zhang, Feiya Chang; Chugui Ye, Tixiang Li, Chun Lok Than, Guilherme; Wenjie Song

Guangzhou City announced Tan Chun Lok won't return to Hongkong for the FIFA World Cup qualifying in June in agreement with the player and the HK FA. The 25-year-old defender started for Guangzhou city in both of the two matches of the new season. pic.twitter.com/g3grbrYko0 — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 29, 2021

Qingdao FC vs Guangzhou City Prediction

Guangzhou City are slight favorites in this fixture but home advantage could factor in the hosts' favor.

Guangzhou City have played expansive football this season, which contrasts with the somewhat cagey approach of Qingdao City. The two sides are likely to cancel each other out, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Qingdao FC 1-1 Guangzhou City