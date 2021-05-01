Qingdao FC vs Guangzhou City prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Qingdao FC and Guangzhou City will trade tackles at the Huadu Stadium on Monday, with three points on the line in Group A of the Chinese Super League.
This fixture will pit second against third, with just goal difference separating the sides in the table.
The hosts come into this game off the back of a goalless draw away to Shenzhen FC last Monday. Guangzhou City picked up a 3-1 home win against Chongqing Liangjiang on the same day. Guilherme starred with a brace and assist to help the home side pick up all three points.
Qingdao FC vs Guangzhou City Head-to-Head
The two sides have met on three occasions in the past, with Guangzhou City boasting two wins and a draw. Qingdao are yet to register a win against the Blue Lions.
Their most recent meeting came in the relegation playoffs last season when Guangzhou City registered a 2-1 aggregate victory.
The two sides have garnered four points from their two games so far and will be looking to keep their unbeaten run going.
Qingdao FC form guide: D-W
Guangzhou FC form guide: W-D
Also Read: 5 Of the most famous players to move to the Chinese Super League
Qingdao FC vs Guangzhou City Team News
Qingdao FC
There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Guangzhou City
Manager Jean Paul van Gastel has a clean bill of health heading into the early stages of the new season.
Injury: None
Suspension: None
Also Read: 5 players who saved their careers by moving to the Chinese Super League
Qingdao FC vs Guangzhou City Predicted XI
Qingdao FC Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Zhenil Liu (GK); Peng Li, Jiashen Liu, Jian Liu; Wei Wang, Junchen Zhou, Hao Weng, Peng Lu, Xiaoxuan Ji; Denis Popovic; Dejan Radonjic
Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jiaqi Han (GK); Chao Zeng, Ruibao Hu, Zhengyu Huang, Jinliang Zhang, Feiya Chang; Chugui Ye, Tixiang Li, Chun Lok Than, Guilherme; Wenjie Song
Qingdao FC vs Guangzhou City Prediction
Guangzhou City are slight favorites in this fixture but home advantage could factor in the hosts' favor.
Guangzhou City have played expansive football this season, which contrasts with the somewhat cagey approach of Qingdao City. The two sides are likely to cancel each other out, with goals scored at both ends.
Prediction: Qingdao FC 1-1 Guangzhou City