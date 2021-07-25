Qingdao FC vs Shenzhen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Qingdao FC and Shenzhen kick off round nine of the Chinese Super League when they clash at the Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center Central Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Cangzhou Mighty Lions on Saturday. Meanwhile, the visitors played out an uneventful goalless draw against Henan Songshan Longmen.

Qingdao FC’s downward spiral continued last Saturday as they suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat away to Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

The hosts opened the scoring thanks to an own goal from defender Jian Liu before Andre Senghor doubled the lead. Qingdao forward Romain Alessandrini was presented with a chance to halve the deficit in the 48th minute, but could only guide his penalty kick wide of the target.

Jingui Wu’s side have now lost each of their last three games, conceding 10 goals and scoring none.

With two wins and one draw from their eight games so far, Qingdao FC are currently 11th in the Super League table, three points above the relegation playoff place.

Meanwhile, Shenzhen’s charge to the top of the table took a slight halt as they were held to a goalless draw by Henan Songshan Longmen.

Prior to that, Jose Carlos Granero’s men picked up consecutive victories over Cangzhou Mighty Lions and Chongqing Liangjiang Longmen.

Shenzen have now avoided defeat in the last five games, picking up three wins and two draws.

With 15 points from eight games, Thursday’s visitors are currently fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Shangdong Taishan.

Qingdao FC vs Shenzhen Head-To-Head

Shenzhen have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins from their last 13 meetings against Qingdao.

The hosts have picked up three wins, while five games have ended in draws. Their last encounter came back in April’s reverse fixture when the spoils were shared in a goalless draw.

Qingdao FC Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Shenzhen Form Guide: W-D-W-W-D

Qingdao FC vs Shenzhen Team News

Qingdao FC

With no injuries or suspension concerns, Qingdao head into the game with a full strength squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Shenzhen

Similarly, there are no known injuries and no suspensions in the Shenzhen camp.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Qingdao FC vs Shenzhen Predicted XI

Qingdao FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shi Zhao; Xiang Gao, Jian Liu, Jiang Weipeng, Yu Yang; Ji Xiaoxuan, Hu Jiali, Hao Wang, Zhou Junchen; Romain Alessandrini, Dejan Radonjić

Shenzhen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lu Zhang; Yeljan Shinar, Mincheng Yuan, Zhang Yuan, Haolun Mi; Juan Quintero, Mubarak Wakaso, Yuan Zhang, Frank Acheampong; Alan Kardec, Lin Gao

Qingdao FC vs Shenzhen Prediction

The game sees the two teams in contrasting form go head-to-head. Qingdao have failed to pick up a point in their last three outings, while Shenzhen are unbeaten in their last five.

The visitors have enjoyed a better season so far and look set to make a late push for the Super League title. We predict Shenzhen will continue their impressive performances and claim a comfortable win on Tuesday.

Prediction: Qingdao FC 0-2 Shenzhen

