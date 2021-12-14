Qingdao FC vs Wuhan FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Qingdao FC and Wuhan will battle for three points in the playoffs of the Chinese Super League on Wednesday.

The two sides come into the game on the back of contrasting results last weekend. Qingdao fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Shanghai Shenhua, with Lonsana Doumbouya's second-half brace inspiring a comfortable win for his side.

Wuhan FC played out a six-goal thriller with Cangzhou on Sunday. Anderson Lopes scored a brace to help Wuhan secure a 4-2 comeback victory.

The win helped the Hebei outfit climb to second spot in the relegation stage table. Qingdao FC are at the bottom of the standings on zero points.

Qingdao FC vs Wuhan FC Head-to-Head

Wuhan FC have eight wins from their last 15 matches against Qindao. Five matches ended in stalemates while Qingdao were victorious on two occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October when four different men got on the scoresheet to help Wuhan FC secure a comfortable 4-0 victory on home turf.

Qingdao FC have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions and ended the regular season at the bottom of the table in Group A. Wuhan FC have won three of their last five matches in all competitions and were eliminated at the quarterfinal stage of the Chinese FA Cup.

Qingdao FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Wuhan FC form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Qingdao FC vs Wuhan FC Team News

Qingdao FC

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Wuhan FC

Manager Li Xiaopeng has a relatively full squad to choose from.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Qingdao FC vs Wuhan FC Predicted XI

Qingdao FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shi Zhao (GK); Zheng Zou, Yu Yang, Jagos Vukovic, Fei Wang; Junchen Zhou, Hao Wang, Jian Liu, Peng Lu; Dejan Radonjic, Romain Alessandrini

Wuhan FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zhifeng Wang (GK); Yang Li, Boyu Lang, Junjian Liao; Honglue Zhao, Yinong Tian, Junmin Hao, Hao Fang; Zichang Huang, Anderson Lopes, Yun Liu

Qingdao FC vs Wuhan FC Prediction

Wuhan FC are slight favorites in the game and a win would put them in fine stead to retain their top-flight status.

Qingdao have struggled for most of the season and are looking likely to be relegated at the end of the campaign. We are backing Wuhan to secure all three points in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Qingdao FC 0-2 Wuhan FC

Edited by Peter P