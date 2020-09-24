Qingdao Huanghai vs Tianjin TEDA prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Qingdao Huanghai will play Tianjin TEDA in a Chinese Super League fixture at the Kunshan Stadium on Friday.

Both teams are currently at the bottom of Group B of the CSL this year, with Tianjin TEDA not having won a single game out of the 12 that they have played so far this season.

For Qingdao Huanghai, the struggles have been similar to those endured by Tianjin TEDA. They do have a win under their belt though, which incidentally came in the reverse fixture against Tianjin TEDA.

It has been a torrid season for Tianjin TEDA, who have lost 10 of their 12 games so far, drawing two others. They lost their last game 1-0 to Hebei China Fortune.

Through Marcao's header in the injury time, Hebei CFFC defeated Tianjin Teda 1:0. Hebei CFFC, rising to the 3rd of the Suzhou Group, are contending for a spot in the championship playoff. Tianjin Teda have only 2pt in 12 games. It is reported they are close to Soares from Porto. pic.twitter.com/WzElKC6nrh — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 22, 2020

For Qingdao Huanghai, their last game ended in a 5-1 mauling at the hands of Beijing Guoan.

Fernando, the Brazilian midfielder who cost Beijing Guoan €15m in signing him from Spartak Moscow, finally scored his 1st CSL goal after 1 year. As Renato Augusto was injured, he was introduced into the game. Guoan thumped Qingdao Huanghai 5:1. Jonathan Viera scored a brace. pic.twitter.com/jUunOpfQyG — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 22, 2020

Qingdao Huanghai vs Tianjin TEDA Head-to-Head

The two sides met for the first time in the CSL earlier this season in the clash at Suzhou City Stadium. That game gave Qingdao Huanghai their only win of the season. They beat Tianjin TEDA 2-0 in that game, thanks to goals from Zhu Jianrong and Zhou Junchen.

Advertisement

Qingdao Huanghai form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Tianjin TEDA form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Qingdao Huanghai vs Tianjin TEDA Team News

For Qingdao Huanghai, Denis Popovic is available, but according to reports, he should only be fit to start from the bench.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tianjin TEDA have no injury issues to be concerned about, with manager Wang Bao Shan currently having a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Qingdao Huanghai vs Tianjin TEDA Predicted XI

Qingdao Huanghai predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Liu Zhenli; Zou Zheng, Liu Jiashen, Jagos Vukovic, Yan Zihao; Gao Xiang, Yaki Yen, Wang Dong, Zhou Junchen; Romain Alessandrini, Bari Mamatil

Tianjin TEDA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Teng Shangkun, Bai Yuefeng, Song Yue, Felix Bastians, Zhao Honglue, Guo Hao, Odil Ahmedov, Hui Jiakang, Liu Ruofan, Sandro Lima, Frank Acheampong

Qingdao Huanghai vs Tianjin TEDA Prediction

This is the battle of the cellar dwellers in this group, and at this stage of the season this game is unlikely to make a massive difference to where either side finishes, with the two teams five points apart in the standings.

For Tianjin TEDA, they will see this as their best opportunity to get a win out of what has been a truly dismal season.

Prediction: Qingdao Huanghai 2-1 Tianjin TEDA