Qingdao vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League continues this weekend and will see Qingdao host Shanghai Shenhua on Saturday.

Qingdao were beaten 2-1 on home turf by Dalian Pro on Tuesday. They took the lead late in the first half via Liu Jiashen but saw two second-half goals from the visitors snatch all three points from their grasp.

Qingdao sit bottom in the relegation round with just 10 points from 18 games. They have won just one of four games since the restart and will be looking to get back to winning ways at the weekend.

Like their hosts, Shanghai Shenhua lost their last game. They were beaten 2-0 by Henan Songshan Longmen marking their first defeat since the restart and first league loss since August.

Shanghai Shenhua are top of the table with 29 points from 18 games. They will now be looking to bounce back from their last result when they face Qingdao at the weekend as they chase a first league triumph since 1995.

Qingdao vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

Qingdao and Shanghai Shenhua have only ever met once. The two sides faced off earlier in the season in the reverse meeting of Saturday's fixture.

Shanghai Shenhua won the game 3-0 via a first-half penalty from Adrian Mierzejewski and a second-half brace from Lonsana Doumbouya.

Qingdao Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Shanghai Shenhua Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-D-W-D

Qingdao vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Qingdao

Romain Alessandrini came off injured in the first 10 minutes of Qingdao's last game. The striker is now expected to miss out on Saturday's game.

Injured: Romain Alessandrini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shanghai Shenhua

Giovanni Moreno, Christian Bassogog and Shin Wook Kim have not featured for the visitors since the restart due to injuries. The trio are expected to remain out of the squad this weekend.

Injured: Giovanni Moreno, Christian Bassogog, Shin Wook Kim

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Qingdao vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI

Qingdao Predicted XI (3-5-2): Li Zhizhao; Ting Zhu, Liu Jiashen, Jian Liu; Peng Lu, Ruan Zhexiang, Memet-Abdulla Ezmet, Xiang Gao, Hu Jiali; Hao Wang, Dejan Radonjic

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cheng Zeng; Jiabao Wen, Matej Jonjic, Xiaoting Feng, Mingjian Zhao; Hanchao Yu, Xi Wu, Shilin Sun, Baojie Zhu; Lonsana Doumbouya, Adrian Mierzejewski

Qingdao vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Qingdao have lost three of their last four league games and four of their last five across all competitions. They have scored just 11 league goals, the lowest in the relegation round, and conceded 45, the most.

Shanghai Shenhua were beaten in the league last time out. It marked their first loss since the restart and their first goalless league outing since August. The visitors should return to winning ways this weekend.

Prediction: Qingdao 1-3 Shanghai Shenhua

Edited by Shardul Sant