Qingdao vs Tianjin Tigers prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League continues later this week and will see Qingdao host Tianjin Tigers on Friday in their penultimate game of the season.

Qingdao played out a 1-1 draw against Wuhan last time out, a result that flattered their performance on the day. They are now winless in their last three league games and have won just one of six games since the restart.

Qingdao sit bottom of the relegation round with just 11 points from 20 games. They need to win their final two games of the season to stand a chance of avoiding the drop.

Tianjin Tigers are also fighting to save their top-flight status. They played out a goalless draw against Henan Songshan Longmen on Tuesday in a dour affair that saw neither team hit the target with their shot attempts.

Tianjin Tigers sit a place above their Friday hosts in the table with 15 points. A win against Qingdao this week could see them exit the relegation zone.

Qingdao vs Tianjin Tigers Head-to-Head

There have been just four meetings between Qingdao and Tianjin Tigers. The hosts have won all four games and will be looking to continue their perfect record against Tianjin Tigers.

The two sides last met in the league earlier this month, with Qingdao winning the game 2-1 away from home. Ji Xiaoxuan scored a brace for the visitors on the day.

Qingdao Form Guide: D-L-L-W-L

Tianjin Tigers Form Guide: D-W-L-L-D

Qingdao vs Tianjin Tigers Team News

Qingdao

Wei Wang and Zheng Zou both picked up injuries in the dying minutes of their last game. The fullbacks now join Romain Alessandrini, Jagos Vukovic and Jianrong Zhu on the injury list for the hosts.

Injured: Romain Alessandrini, Jagos Vukovic, Jianrong Zhu, Wei Wang, Zheng Zou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tianjin Tigers

Yuefeng Bai, Tamas Kadar and Zihao Yang are all injured and will not play against Qingdao on Friday.

Injured: Yuefeng Bai, Tamas Kadar, Zihao Yang

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Qingdao vs Tianjin Tigers Predicted

Qingdao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Li Zhizhao; Ting Zhu, Liu Jiashen, Jian Liu, Zhang Haochen; Ji Xiaoxuan, Peng Lu, Ruan Zhexiang, Memet-Abdulla Ezmat; Hao Wang, Emmanuel Badu

Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI (5-3-2): Fang Jingqi; Qian Yumiao, Gao Jiarun, Li Songyi, Song Yue, Wangsong Tan; Zhao Yingjie, Marko Vejinovic, Zhou Tong; Xie Weijun, Su Yuanjie

Qingdao vs Tianjin Tigers Prediction

Qingdao are currently on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last six league games. They are last in the table and have just two games to save themselves. Any result short of a win will automatically relegate the hosts.

The visitors are also involved in the battle for survival and will be desperate to get a positive result on Friday. They have one win and a draw in their last two outings and should therefore have enough momentum to pick up maximum points later this week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Qingdao 1-2 Tianjin Tigers

Edited by Peter P