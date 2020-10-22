QPR vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

QPR are in a bit of a rut, having failed to win since the opening day of the 2020-21 Championship season.

Saturday's hosts suffered a 2-0 loss to Preston North End at Loftus Road on Wednesday, meaning they have picked up six points from as many league games.

Fans, then, may see this weekend's fixture against Birmingham as a game where they can bag their second three-point haul of the season.

Aitor Karanka's men have only conceded four goals in the Championship all season, but conversely, have only netted three times and as a result lie 18th, having also earned six points.

Another loss for either side could be the start of some audible grumbling amongst their supporters.

QPR vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

QPR have the better record between the two of late, losing just one of their last nine games against the Blues.

That singular loss did come at home though when Birmingham claimed an emphatic 4-3 victory at Loftus Road in February 2019.

This game last season finished 2-2 after QPR had beaten Birmingham at St Andrew's in the reverse fixture two months prior.

This weekend's match-up will be the 17th straight Championship encounter between one another and their 43rd consecutive league match, having not played each other in a cup competition since their FA Cup tie in 1974.

They are pretty even in terms of historic results with QPR winning 22 times and Birmingham, 23.

There have been 16 draws between the pair.

QPR vs Birmingham City Team News

Luke Amos has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury – and not for the first time in the 23-year-old's career.

The R's could also be without in-form striker Lyndon Dykes, who is still recovering from a thigh strain.

Injured: Luke Amos

Doubtful: Lyndon Dykes

Suspended: None

Birmingham will be without Adam Clayton, who was dismissed against Norwich on Tuesday after picking up two yellow cards.

Meanwhile, Jon Toral and Lukas Jutkiewicz remain doubts after missing the midweek game due to respective groin and illness issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jon Toral, Lukas Jutkiewicz

Suspended: Adam Clayton

💬 AK: "San José is not 100% fit either, but Mikel not being at 100%, he will still be important for us. The only way to get match fit is to play. I am considering him for Saturday because he is experienced and he’s a good passer." pic.twitter.com/wby5bB9DSH — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 22, 2020

QPR vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

QPR predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng, Osman Kakay, Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Lee Wallace, Geoff Cameron , Dominic Ball, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Tom Carroll, Ilias Chair, Macauley Bonne

Birmingham City predicted XI (5-4-1): Neil Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, Marc Roberts, George Friend, Krisitan Pederson, Mikel San Jose, Ivan Sanchez, Ivan Sunjic, Jeremie Bela, Scott Hogan

QPR vs Birmingham City Prediction

Not an easy one to call but its probably safe to say that there won't be many goals in this one.

Birmingham are without their main attacking threat in Jutkiewicz while QPR face the same issue with Dykes absent.

However, the hosts do seem capable of hitting the back of the net in this encounter, and may snatch a narrow victory on Saturday.

Prediction: QPR 1-0 Birmingham City